Cook this delicious Ethiopian injera with berbere stew guide

By Anujj Trehaan 02:02 pm Jun 11, 2024

What's the story Ethiopian injera with berbere stew is a traditional dish from Ethiopia, known for its culinary heritage. Injera, a sourdough-risen flatbread with a unique texture, is the base. The stew, rich in vegetables and seasoned with a berbere spice blend, complements it. This vegetarian and eggless dish is a staple in Ethiopian cuisine, celebrating flavors and textures. Let's start cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For the injera, you will need two cups teff flour, three cups water (adjust as needed), and one-half teaspoon salt. For the berbere stew, gather one large onion (finely chopped), two cloves garlic (minced), one tablespoon ginger (minced), two tablespoons olive oil, three carrots (chopped), two potatoes (cubed), one-quarter cup green beans (chopped), one can diced tomatoes, two tablespoons berbere spice mix, salt to taste, and water as required.

Step 1

Preparing the injera batter

Combine teff flour and water in a large bowl, aiming for a batter slightly thinner than that of pancakes. If needed, adjust by adding more water. Mix in half a teaspoon of salt. Cover the bowl with a clean cloth, allowing it to ferment at room temperature from one to three days. This fermentation process is crucial for developing injera's distinctive tangy taste.

Step 2

Cooking the injera

Heat a non-stick skillet or crepe pan over medium heat. Pour enough batter to cover the bottom of the pan in a thin layer. Tilt the pan in circular motions for even spreading. Cook until holes form on the surface and edges lift from pan—no need to flip it over. Remove and keep warm while you cook remaining batter.

Step 3

Making berbere stew

In another pot, heat olive oil over medium heat. Add the onions, garlic and ginger; saute these until they are soft but not browned. Then, incorporate the carrots, potatoes and green beans. Also add in the diced tomatoes. Sprinkle two tablespoons of berbere spice mix into the pot. Stir everything thoroughly to ensure all the ingredients are evenly coated with the spices.

Step 4

Simmering the stew

After stirring your vegetable mix well, add water to cover all ingredients in the pot. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to let the stew simmer uncovered until vegetables are tender, about 20 minutes. Adjust seasoning with salt to taste during cooking if needed. Serve hot with freshly made injera and enjoy a traditional Ethiopian meal at home!