Japan on your plate: Try this miso aubergine recipe

By Anujj Trehaan 01:05 pm Jun 06, 202401:05 pm

What's the story Japanese miso eggplant, or nasu dengaku, is a classic Japanese dish. It combines the creamy texture of eggplants with a sweet and savory miso glaze. Often served as a side dish, it's a testament to the depth of flavor achievable with simple ingredients. Nasu dengaku, rich in history and cultural significance, offers more than just taste; it's an immersive experience. Let's get cooking!

To create this vegetarian and eggless dish, gather two medium eggplants, two tablespoons of white miso paste (for its sweetness), one tablespoon each of mirin and sake (the latter is optional but adds authenticity), one tablespoon of sugar, and one teaspoon of sesame oil. For garnishing, have sesame seeds and, optionally, green onions for a fresh touch.

Preparing the aubergines

Begin by slicing the eggplants in half along their length. Next, score the cut sides diagonally without cutting through the skin. This technique ensures even cooking and better flavor absorption from the miso glaze. Lightly coat them with sesame oil and place in an oven preheated to 200 degrees Celsius (392 degrees Fahrenheit). Bake for about 25 minutes, or until they turn soft.

Making the miso glaze

While your eggplants are baking, prepare the miso glaze by combining miso paste, mirin, sake (if using), and sugar in a small saucepan over low heat. Stir continuously until all ingredients are well combined into a smooth paste. Ensure not to let it boil; you want it warm enough so that it spreads easily over your baked eggplants.

Glazing and broiling

Once your eggplants are soft, remove them from the oven and set it to broil or its highest temperature if broil isn't an option. Spread the warm miso glaze generously over each half, ensuring coverage in all cuts. Return them to the oven under the broiler for about three minutes, or until the surface bubbles, indicating caramelization.

Final touches

After removing the glazed nasu dengaku from the oven, let them cool slightly. Then, add the final touches. Sprinkle sesame seeds for a subtle crunch and finely chopped green onions for freshness. These garnishes contrast perfectly with the creamy sweetness beneath, enhancing both flavor and appearance. This step completes the dish, making it ready to serve and enjoy.