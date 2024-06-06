Next Article

What's the story Jollof rice, a cherished West African dish, has captured hearts with its rich flavors and vibrant colors. Originating from the Senegambia region, it's now a staple across West African countries, each adding a unique twist. This vegan version keeps the traditional essence while being accessible to all. Let's cook and bring a piece of West African culinary delight to your table.

For this vegan Jollof rice, gather two cups of long-grain parboiled rice, a 15-ounce can of tomato sauce, one large chopped onion, two chopped red bell peppers, three minced garlic cloves, one teaspoon minced ginger, a vegetable stock cube, half a teaspoon each of thyme and curry powder, one-fourth teaspoon cayenne pepper (adjustable), salt to taste, three tablespoons vegetable oil, and two cups water.

Preparing the base sauce

Begin by warming the vegetable oil in a large pot over a medium flame. Add the chopped onions, sauteing them until they turn translucent. Following this, blend in the minced garlic and ginger, cooking for an additional minute to release their fragrant essence. This foundational step is crucial for infusing your Jollof rice with its deep, inviting flavors from the outset.

Cooking vegetables and spices

To your sauteed base add the chopped red bell peppers and cook for about three minutes until they start to soften. Next stir in all your dry spices: thyme, curry powder, cayenne pepper along with salt to taste. Cook this mixture for another two minutes allowing all those beautiful spices to release their flavors creating a rich aromatic foundation for your dish.

Adding tomato sauce and rice

Add the tomato sauce to your pot, stirring it well with the spice and vegetable mix to ensure an even combination. Next, crumble the vegetable stock cube into the mixture. Then, add your rinsed long-grain parboiled rice, ensuring it's fully submerged under the sauce mixture. Stir everything together thoroughly, making sure each grain of rice is well-coated with this rich and flavorful sauce.

Simmering until perfection

Pour in two cups of water and bring to a boil. Then, lower the heat, allowing it to simmer covered for 20-30 minutes or until the rice is tender but not mushy. Occasionally check if more water is needed to prevent burning at the bottom. Once done, let it sit covered off heat for five minutes, then fluff with a fork before serving.