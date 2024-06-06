Next Article

Exploring Tbilisi's Old Town charms

By Anujj Trehaan 12:39 pm Jun 06, 202412:39 pm

What's the story Tbilisi, the heart of Georgia, is a city where past and present blend seamlessly. Its Old Town, a maze of narrow streets, wooden balconies, and hidden courtyards, is a treasure trove of history waiting to be explored. This area offers a unique glimpse into the soul of the city, making it an essential stop for any traveler seeking to understand Tbilisi's rich cultural tapestry.

Wander through Narikala Fortress

Perched above Tbilisi's Old Town, Narikala Fortress offers panoramic views of the city and beyond. Dating back to the fourth century, this ancient stronghold can be reached by a leisurely hike or cable car ride. Walking through its ruins not only provides insight into Georgia's tumultuous history but also offers breathtaking vistas that are especially magical at sunset.

Discover hidden courtyards

One of Tbilisi's most enchanting features is its hidden courtyards. These spaces, nestled behind unassuming facades along the city's narrow streets, are quiet oases. They are often adorned with vibrant flowers and traditional Georgian grapevines, adding to their charm. Venturing into these secluded spaces feels like stepping into another world—a peaceful retreat from the bustling city life outside, offering a unique experience.

Soak in sulphur baths

A visit to Tbilisi would not be complete without experiencing its famous sulfur baths located in the Abanotubani district. These historic bathhouses have been used for centuries for their therapeutic properties. Soaking in the warm mineral-rich waters is not only relaxing but also offers health benefits such as improved skin condition and relief from muscle pain.

Taste traditional Georgian cuisine

Georgian cuisine, a sensory feast, is celebrated for its liberal use of walnuts and spices. In the heart of Old Town Tbilisi, a myriad of restaurants offer traditional dishes such as khinkali (dumplings), khachapuri (cheese-filled bread), and pkhali (vegetable spreads). Enjoying a meal at these establishments not only provides an authentic taste of Georgian culture but also exemplifies the region's renowned hospitality.