Next Article

Visit these places during New Delhi's monsoons

Witness the best of New Delhi's monsoon with this guide

By Simran Jeet 09:00 am Jun 04, 202409:00 am

What's the story New Delhi, India's bustling capital, transforms into a picturesque retreat during the monsoon season. The rain showers bring a much-needed respite from the scorching summer heat, washing the city anew. This season paints the historic and cultural landmarks of New Delhi in vibrant hues, making it an ideal time for travelers seeking a blend of history and natural beauty.

Recommendation 1

Explore the majestic Red Fort

The Red Fort's red sandstone walls look majestic under the monsoon sky. Built by Emperor Shah Jahan in the 17th century, this UNESCO site is a marvel of Mughal architecture. Its gardens, alive with vibrant flowers and greenery during monsoon, offer a serene escape in New Delhi. Perfect for history buffs and nature lovers, it's an ideal spot.

Recommendation 2

Wander through Humayun's Tomb Gardens

Humayun's Tomb is not just an architectural masterpiece but also boasts expansive gardens that are especially enchanting during the monsoon. The rain breathes life into its charbagh-style gardens, making it an ideal location for leisurely walks or quiet contemplation amidst historical grandeur. The tomb itself is an early example of Mughal architecture that influenced many subsequent monuments including the Taj Mahal.

Recommendation 3

Discover tranquility at Lodhi Gardens

Lodhi Gardens offers a tranquil retreat from New Delhi's hustle and bustle, especially during the monsoon when its flora is in full bloom. Spread over 90 acres, this park surrounds tombs and structures from the 15th-century Lodhi dynasty era. It's a popular spot for morning walks, yoga sessions or simply enjoying nature's beauty after a refreshing rain shower.

Timing tips

Best time to visit: Monsoon season insights

The best time to experience New Delhi's historic monsoon retreats is between July and September when rainfall is frequent but not incessant. This period allows travelers to enjoy cooler temperatures and lush landscapes without facing heavy downpours that might disrupt travel plans. Early mornings or late afternoons are ideal for visiting these sites to avoid occasional midday showers.