Next Article

Read these books

Motivating young adult biographies that you should read

By Anujj Trehaan 09:55 am Jun 04, 202409:55 am

What's the story Biographies inspire by detailing real-life challenges and triumphs of notable figures. For young adults, stories of individuals who've made significant societal contributions or overcome major obstacles are impactful. This article highlights biographies suitable for young readers, offering narratives that encourage resilience, empathy, and ambition. These stories engage and foster a sense of possibility and determination in readers.

Book 1

'I Am Malala'

I Am Malala: The Girl Who Stood Up for Education and Was Shot by the Taliban is Malala Yousafzai's autobiography, co-written with Christina Lamb. It tells of a Pakistani girl who defied the Taliban to advocate for girls' education. Surviving an assassination attempt at fifteen, she became the youngest Nobel Prize laureate, showcasing the profound impact of courage and activism.

Book 2

'Who Was Albert Einstein?'

Who Was Albert Einstein? by Jess Brallier is part of the Who Was? series designed for younger readers. This biography simplifies complex ideas and presents Einstein's life in an accessible manner, from his early struggles in school to his groundbreaking theories that changed our understanding of the universe. It's an inspiring account that shows how curiosity and perseverance can lead to extraordinary achievements.

Book 3

'Steve Jobs: The Man Who Thought Different'

Steve Jobs: The Man Who Thought Different by Karen Blumental offers a glimpse into the life of Apple's co-founder. This biography explores Jobs' innovative vision and his journey from a college dropout to one of the most revered creative entrepreneurs of the 20th century. Through highs and lows, Jobs' story encourages readers to pursue their passions relentlessly.

Book 4

'Helen Keller: The Story of My Life'

Helen Keller: The Story of My Life is an autobiography detailing how Keller overcame being deaf and blind from a very young age with help from her teacher Anne Sullivan. Keller's achievements as an author, activist, and lecturer are all more remarkable considering her challenges with communication. Her life serves as powerful evidence that with determination and support, almost any obstacle can be overcome.