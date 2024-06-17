In brief Simplifying... In brief Whip up a refreshing mango avocado salsa by combining diced mango, avocado, red onion, and cucumber.

Enhance the flavor with lime juice, cilantro, salt, and chili flakes.

Let it chill before serving with tortilla chips or grilled dishes for a flavorful experience. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Calling all foodies!

Try this mango avocado salsa recipe for a flavorful day

By Anujj Trehaan 11:44 am Jun 17, 202411:44 am

What's the story Mango avocado salsa is a refreshing and vibrant dish that combines the sweetness of mangoes with the creamy texture of avocados. Originating from the fusion of Mexican and tropical cuisines, this dish has gained popularity worldwide for its simplicity and flavor. It's perfect for summer gatherings or as a healthy snack option. So, let's get cooking!

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To whip up this delightful salsa, gather one ripe mango (peeled and diced), one ripe avocado (peeled, pitted, and diced), half of a red onion (finely chopped), and one small cucumber (diced). You'll also need the juice of one lime, two tablespoons of freshly chopped cilantro, a sprinkle of salt to taste, and a pinch of chili flakes for an extra kick.

Step 1

Preparing the fruits and vegetables

Start by preparing your fruits and vegetables. Peel the mango and avocado carefully to preserve their shape. Dice them into small, bite-size pieces for easy mixing. Finely chop half a red onion and dice one small cucumber similarly. The key here is to ensure all components are roughly the same size for a uniform texture in every bite.

Step 2

Mixing ingredients together

In a large mixing bowl, combine your diced mangoes, avocados, red onions and cucumbers. Immediately pour the juice of one lime over them. This step is essential as it prevents the avocados from browning and adds a refreshing zest. Additionally, the lime juice acts as a natural preservative, keeping your salsa fresh and vibrant for a longer period.

Step 3

Adding flavorful touches

Add two tablespoons of freshly chopped cilantro to your mixture; this will introduce an aromatic freshness that complements both the sweetness of mangoes and the creaminess of avocados perfectly. Season with salt according to taste preference; start with a light sprinkle then adjust if necessary. For those who enjoy a bit more heat in their dishes, add a pinch or two of chili flakes.

Step 4

Serving suggestions

Once thoroughly mixed but still chunky in texture, let your salsa chill in the refrigerator for about an hour before serving; this allows flavors to meld beautifully together creating an even more delightful experience upon tasting. Serve it as an appetizer with tortilla chips or as an accompaniment to grilled dishes - either way it's sure to be a hit!