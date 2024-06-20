In brief Simplifying... In brief Whip up a tasty Korean tofu stir-fry by first frying tofu cubes until golden, then setting aside.

Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Make delicious Korean tofu stir-fry: A step-by-step guide

By Anujj Trehaan 04:30 pm Jun 20, 202404:30 pm

What's the story Originating from Korea's vibrant streets, the tofu stir-fry is a testament to vegetarian cuisine's versatility. This dish, celebrated for its spicy and savory flavors, has become a favorite worldwide among those seeking a hearty yet healthy meal. With its deep cultural heritage and straightforward preparation method, it offers an excellent opportunity for anyone interested in exploring Korean vegetarian cooking. Let's get cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To start this culinary adventure, gather one 14-ounce block of firm tofu, two tablespoons soy sauce, one tablespoon sesame oil, two teaspoons sugar, one teaspoon cornstarch with two tablespoons water (slurry), two minced garlic cloves, one sliced small onion, one sliced bell pepper, two chopped green onions, and one tablespoon gochujang (Korean chili paste). These ingredients are key for authentic Korean flavors.

Step 1

Preparing the tofu

Drain and press tofu between towels to remove moisture, important for crispiness. Cut into bite-sized cubes. Heat a tablespoon of oil in a nonstick pan over medium heat. Once hot, add tofu, frying until golden brown on all sides, roughly five minutes per side. After achieving a golden crispiness, remove the tofu from the pan and set aside.

Step 2

Crafting the sauce

In a small bowl, whisk together soy sauce, sesame oil, sugar, cornstarch slurry, and gochujang until smooth. This blend acts as a flavorful base that coats the tofu, giving it a glossy appearance and imbuing it with a deep flavor profile typical of Korean cuisine. It's key for achieving the dish's authentic taste and visually appealing look.

Step 3

Stir-frying vegetables

Using the same pan used for frying tofu (to retain those flavors), add another splash of oil if needed and toss in minced garlic and sliced onions. Saute until they start to soften - about two minutes - then add bell pepper slices continuing to cook for another three minutes or until vegetables are just tender but still crisp.

Step 4

Bringing it all together

Add the fried tofu back to your pan, now with the vegetables. Evenly drizzle the sauce you mixed earlier over everything, ensuring each piece is well-coated with the spicy-sweet blend. Stir thoroughly on medium heat for about two minutes, allowing the flavors to meld perfectly. To finish, garnish with chopped green onions for an added fresh crunch, enhancing both taste and texture.