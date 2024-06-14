In brief Simplifying... In brief Whip up authentic Finnish Karelian pies with a simple recipe.

Start by cooking short-grain rice into a thick porridge, while simultaneously preparing a firm dough from rye and all-purpose flour.

Roll out the dough, cut into circles, fill with the rice porridge, and bake at 450 degrees Fahrenheit.

Remember, the key to perfect pies is thin dough and adequate spacing on the baking sheet.

Guests coming over? Serve authentic Finnish Karelian pies

What's the story Karelian pies, or Karjalanpiirakka, is a traditional Finnish dish with centuries of history, originating from the Karelia region. These savory pastries, typically filled with rice porridge or mashed potatoes, have become a beloved part of Finnish cuisine and culture. Known for their distinctive rye crust, today we explore making an eggless and vegetarian version of this classic dish. Let's get cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For this recipe, gather one cup of water and one teaspoon of salt for the dough, made from one cup of rye flour and one-half cup of all-purpose flour. The filling requires one cup short-grain or arborio rice, cooked in four cups water, thickened with two cups of any milk and a pinch of salt. Optionally, use butter or a vegan alternative for brushing.

Step 1

Prepare the rice porridge

Begin by cooking the rice for the filling. Combine one cup of short-grain rice with four cups of water in a pot. Bring to a boil, then simmer until water is mostly absorbed. Add two cups of milk and a pinch of salt, continuing on low heat until it thickens into porridge. Stir occasionally to prevent sticking.

Step 2

Make the dough

While the rice is cooking or cooling, begin dough preparation. In a bowl, combine one cup rye flour, half a cup all-purpose flour, and one teaspoon salt. Gradually add about one cup water, kneading to achieve a firm dough that's not too sticky. You may not need all the water, so add it gradually until the dough reaches the desired consistency.

Step 3

Shape and fill pies

Preheat your oven to 450 degrees Fahrenheit (about 230 degrees Celsius). On a floured surface, roll out your dough as thin as possible without tearing it - aim for about three millimeters in thickness if you can manage it! Cut out circles using either cookie cutters or an overturned bowl as guides; they should be approximately four inches in diameter each.

Step 4

Bake your pies

Place the pies on baking sheets lined with parchment paper, ensuring they're spaced out to avoid touching. This is important as the pies will slightly expand while baking. Adequate spacing allows for even baking and helps maintain their shape, ensuring each Karelian pie turns out perfectly. This step is crucial for achieving the desired texture and form of these traditional Finnish pastries.