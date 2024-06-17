In brief Simplifying... In brief Whip up a vibrant, savory dish with this simple grilled halloumi vegetable skewer recipe.

Start by threading cubed halloumi cheese, bell peppers, zucchini, red onion, and cherry tomatoes onto skewers, then brush with olive oil and season with oregano, salt, and pepper.

Grill until tender and serve as a standalone dish or with a fresh salad or warm pita bread for a complete meal. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Try this recipe

Try this savory grilled halloumi vegetable skewer recipe

By Anujj Trehaan 03:07 pm Jun 17, 202403:07 pm

What's the story Originating from the Mediterranean, grilled halloumi vegetable skewers are a delightful vegetarian and eggless dish that combines the salty flavor of halloumi cheese with the freshness of assorted vegetables. This dish is easy to prepare and offers a colorful, healthy option for any meal. Perfect for barbecues or simple family dinners, it's a versatile recipe designed to impress. Let's get cooking!

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For this dish, gather 200 grams of cubed halloumi cheese, one red, yellow, and green bell pepper (deseeded and chopped), one sliced zucchini, one chunked red onion, and 10 cherry tomatoes. Also needed are two tablespoons of olive oil, one teaspoon of dried oregano, salt, and pepper to taste. Skewers for grilling are required.

Step 1

Preparing your vegetables

Start by washing all your vegetables thoroughly under running water. Once cleaned, proceed to cut the bell peppers into pieces that are roughly the same size as your halloumi cubes to ensure even cooking. Slice your zucchini into rounds and chop the red onion into chunks. If using wooden skewers, soak them in water for at least 20 minutes before grilling to prevent burning.

Step 2

Assembling your skewers

Start by alternating pieces of halloumi cheese with slices of bell peppers, zucchini rounds, onion chunks, and cherry tomatoes on each skewer. Aim to evenly distribute the colors for a visually appealing presentation. After assembling, gently brush each skewer with olive oil. Then, evenly sprinkle them with dried oregano, salt, and pepper to enhance their flavor before grilling.

Step 3

Grilling your skewers

Preheat your grill on medium. Place the skewers on it, cooking for three to four minutes per side until the vegetables are tender and the halloumi has grill marks. Turn them gently to ensure even cooking and to prevent them from breaking apart. This careful handling will help achieve the perfect grilled finish on both the cheese and vegetables.

Step 4

Serving suggestions

Once grilled to perfection, transfer your savory grilled halloumi vegetable skewers onto a serving platter. These skewers can be enjoyed as is or served alongside a fresh salad or some warm pita bread for a more complete meal. The delightful combination of grilled cheese with the charred flavors of vegetables makes for an irresistible dish, perfect for any dining occasion.