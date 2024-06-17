In brief Simplifying... In brief Whip up a batch of exotic Ethiopian berbere lentils at home with a few simple steps.

Start by rinsing and soaking brown lentils, then sauté onions, garlic, and spices in olive oil.

Add the lentils and vegetable broth, simmer until tender, and season to taste.

Voila! You've got a flavorful, international dish right in your own kitchen. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Try this recipe

Prepare exotic Ethiopian berbere lentils at home

By Anujj Trehaan 02:57 pm Jun 17, 202402:57 pm

What's the story Ethiopian cuisine is known for its vibrant flavors and hearty dishes, with berbere lentils being a standout vegetarian and eggless option. Originating from Ethiopia, this dish utilizes the unique blend of spices known as berbere, offering a warm and aromatic flavor profile. It's not just a meal; it's an experience that connects you to the rich culinary traditions of Ethiopia. So, let's get cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To embark on this culinary journey, you will need one cup of dried brown lentils, two tablespoons of olive oil, one large onion finely chopped, two cloves of garlic minced, one tablespoon of Berbere spice mix (available at international markets), one teaspoon of cumin powder, three cups of vegetable broth, salt to taste, and fresh cilantro for garnishing.

Step 1

Preparing the lentils

Begin by thoroughly rinsing the lentils under cold water until the water runs clear, which is crucial for removing any debris or dust. After rinsing, soak them in water for about 15 minutes. This soaking step is important as it helps in reducing the cooking time and makes the lentils easier to digest, ensuring a smoother preparation process.

Step 2

Sauteing vegetables and spices

Heat olive oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add chopped onions, cooking until soft and translucent. Then, stir in minced garlic, cooking for another minute until fragrant. Add the Berbere spice mix and cumin powder to the pot, stirring well to combine. Cook for about two minutes, allowing the spices to release their flavors.

Step 3

Cooking lentils with broth

Drain the lentils from their soaking water and add them to the pot with sauteed onions and spices. Pour in three cups of vegetable broth and bring everything to a boil. Once boiling, reduce heat to low, cover the pot with a lid, and let it simmer for about 25-30 minutes or until lentils are tender but not mushy.

Step 4

Final touches

After ensuring the lentils are perfectly cooked, season with salt to your taste. Give everything a thorough stir to mix all ingredients well. If your dish appears too thick, feel free to add a little more broth or water until you reach the desired consistency. This step will help you fine-tune the texture of your exotic Ethiopian berbere lentils to perfection.