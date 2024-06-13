Calling all travel junkies!

Ice-fishing in Helsinki is an adventure you can't miss

By Anujj Trehaan 12:35 pm Jun 13, 202412:35 pm

What's the story Helsinki, Finland's capital, transforms into a winter wonderland each year. The city's proximity to nature makes it an ideal spot for ice fishing, a popular Finnish pastime. This unique outdoor activity offers a serene escape from bustling city life, allowing travelers to experience the tranquility of frozen lakes amidst the scenic beauty of snow-covered landscapes.

Gear up

Essential gear for ice-fishing

Before heading out, ensure you have the right gear. Your kit must include an ice auger or drill for holes, a fishing rod or tip-up for ice fishing, bait like small fish or artificial lures, and a scoop for slush removal. Dress in warm layers and waterproof boots to stay dry and comfortable throughout your ice-fishing expedition.

Safety measures

Safety first on the ice

Safety should be your top priority when ice fishing. Always check the thickness of the ice before venturing out; it should be at least four inches thick for walking. Bring along safety gear like ice picks or claws that can help you pull yourself out if you fall in, and never go alone. Inform someone about your location and expected return time.

Fishing spots

Best spots around Helsinki

Helsinki, encircled by a plethora of lakes and sea areas, is an idyllic destination for ice-fishing enthusiasts. Nuuksio National Park, with its breathtaking natural scenery, offers tranquil spots perfect for this activity. Additionally, Vanhankaupunginlahti Bay, a stone's throw from the city center, provides superb sea fishing opportunities, allowing anglers to catch a variety of local fish species.

Cultural experience

Embrace local traditions

Ice fishing is more than just catching fish; it's about embracing Finnish culture and enjoying nature's tranquility. Engage with locals who can share tips and stories about their experiences on the ice. After a day of fishing, warm up with a traditional Finnish sauna experience—an integral part of Finnish culture that complements this winter activity perfectly.