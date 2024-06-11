Next Article

Take note of these travel recommendations

Tokyo's urban safari: A journey through Japan's metropolis

By Anujj Trehaan 10:12 am Jun 11, 202410:12 am

What's the story Tokyo, Japan, is a vibrant city where ancient traditions and futuristic innovations coexist. This sprawling metropolis offers an urban safari unlike any other. With serene gardens, historic temples, bustling markets, and towering skyscrapers, Tokyo provides diverse adventures. It's a place where every corner reveals a discovery, offering a unique journey for each visitor who comes to explore its wonders.

Green escape

Embrace nature in Shinjuku Gyoen

In the heart of Tokyo lies Shinjuku Gyoen National Garden, an oasis amidst the urban sprawl. This expansive park blends three garden styles: traditional Japanese, formal French, and English landscape. It's an ideal spot for picnics, leisurely walks or simply enjoying nature. Each season brings its own charm, but visiting during cherry blossom season offers a particularly breathtaking experience.

Electric Town

Discover pop culture in Akihabara

Akihabara is Tokyo's electric town and the go-to district for anime, manga, video games, and electronics. This vibrant area buzzes with energy and color from its numerous shops to themed cafes where you can enjoy unique experiences related to your favorite characters or genres. Even if you're not a hardcore fan of pop culture, Akihabara's lively atmosphere makes it worth exploring.

Culinary adventure

Savor Tsukiji Outer Market delights

While the inner wholesale market has moved to Toyosu, Tsukiji's Outer Market remains a bustling hub where you can taste fresh produce and traditional Japanese dishes. Wander through narrow lanes filled with vendors selling everything from sushi to artisanal soy sauce. There are also fruits, vegetables, sweets and more waiting to be discovered.