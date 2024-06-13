Take note of these recommendations

Los Angeles' hidden hiking trail havens

By Anujj Trehaan 12:20 pm Jun 13, 202412:20 pm

What's the story Los Angeles, famous for its bustling life and iconic Hollywood sign, also offers serene escapes in its hills and coastlines. Beyond the urban sprawl, tranquil trails await both novice and seasoned hikers. These hidden havens are perfect for those seeking to immerse in nature without leaving the city far behind. They offer a peaceful weekend getaway amidst natural beauty.

Discover solitude at Temescal Canyon

Temescal Canyon, nestled in the Pacific Palisades, offers stunning ocean and city views. This three-mile loop trail is perfect for a moderate hike. Hikers will find a small waterfall and shaded wooded areas along the path, providing a cool retreat on sunny days. It's an ideal spot for those seeking tranquility away from the city's hustle.

Explore the ruins at Murphy Ranch

Murphy Ranch, a four-mile hike, reveals a past intended for Nazi sympathizers. Now, its ruins covered in graffiti and greenery offer a unique blend of history and nature. With steep stairs providing a physical challenge, this trail not only exercises the body but also enriches the mind with a glimpse into LA's lesser-known historical narrative.

A sunset spectacle at Griffith Park

Griffith Park, well-known to Los Angelenos, offers secluded trails beyond the observatory, presenting stunning sunset views. A notable path leads to Mount Hollywood, where the sky showcases hues of pink and orange over landmarks like the Hollywood Sign and Downtown LA skyline. This hike, with its easy-to-moderate difficulty, is accessible throughout the year, offering a magical escape in the evenings.

Coastal views at Point Dume Nature Preserve

For those who prefer sea breezes over cityscapes, Point Dume Nature Preserve in Malibu offers panoramic ocean views atop dramatic cliffs. The preserve has short trails leading to secluded beaches or vantage points for spotting migrating whales during winter. It's an idyllic spot for nature lovers wanting to enjoy coastal beauty without straying far from Los Angeles' amenities.