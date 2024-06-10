Next Article

Refer to this travel guide

Unveil the majestic canyons of Wadi Rum, Jordan

By Anujj Trehaan 04:19 pm Jun 10, 202404:19 pm

What's the story Wadi Rum, also known as the Valley of the Moon, is a breathtaking desert landscape located in Jordan. This area, designated as a UNESCO World Heritage site, is renowned for its towering sandstone mountains, narrow canyons, and ancient rock carvings. Its distinctive terrain has not only attracted filmmakers but has also become a haven for adventurers seeking unique experiences.

Safari

Embark on a jeep safari adventure

Jeep tours in Wadi Rum offer an exciting way to see the desert's vastness, including spots you can't reach by walking. You'll see amazing natural arches, ancient inscriptions, and landscapes that shift colors through the day. Lasting two to four hours, these tours are led by local Bedouins who share stories of their culture and the land's history.

Hiking

Hike through hidden canyons

For those who prefer exploring on foot, Wadi Rum's hidden canyons provide an unforgettable journey. Trails like Burdah Rock Bridge and Khazali Canyon guide you through narrow gorges barely touched by sunlight. These hikes vary in difficulty and require no special climbing abilities. As you navigate, encounter ancient petroglyphs on the canyon walls, enriching your adventure with a sense of mystery.

Camping

Camp under the stars

To fully immerse yourself in Wadi Rum's beauty, spend a night under its starlit sky at one of the many Bedouin campsites throughout the desert. These camps provide traditional tents equipped with basic amenities for a comfortable stay. As night falls, you'll be treated to an awe-inspiring view of stars, unobstructed by city lights—a perfect way to end your day in this enchanting landscape.

Sunrise

Capture sunrise from Jebel Umm Ad Dami

Jebel Umm Ad Dami, Wadi Rum's highest peak, offers panoramic desert views to Saudi Arabia on clear days. An early morning climb to watch the sunrise is a rewarding challenge. The round-trip hike takes about three hours and requires good physical condition. Witnessing dawn break over Wadi Rum from this vantage point is an unforgettable sight.