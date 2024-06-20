In brief Simplifying... In brief Whip up a flavorful Indo-Chinese Szechuan noodles dish in four easy steps.

Start by boiling noodles until al dente, then stir-fry garlic, ginger, bell peppers, and cabbage.

Create a savory sauce with soy, vinegar, Szechuan sauce, salt, and pepper.

Finally, combine everything in a wok, ensuring the noodles are well-coated and the veggies are evenly distributed.

Voila, a deliciously seasoned meal! Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Refer to this recipe

Check out this Indo-Chinese szechuan noodles recipe

By Anujj Trehaan 04:39 pm Jun 20, 202404:39 pm

What's the story Fusion Indo-Chinese szechuan noodles blend the fiery flavors of Szechuan cuisine with the diverse tastes of Indian cooking, creating a dish that's both unique and delicious. This culinary creation has gained popularity for its bold flavors and vegetarian-friendly ingredients. Originating from the innovative fusion of Chinese and Indian cuisines, it's a testament to how food can bring cultures together. So, let's get cooking!

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For this dish, gather 200 grams of noodles, one tablespoon of vegetable oil, two minced garlic cloves, one inch of finely chopped ginger, one sliced green bell pepper, one sliced red bell pepper, 100 grams of shredded cabbage, and two chopped spring onions. For the sauce: mix two tablespoons soy sauce, one tablespoon vinegar, two tablespoons Szechuan sauce, salt to taste, and a pinch of black pepper.

Step 1

Preparing the noodles

Firstly, boil water in a large pot with a teaspoon of salt. Once boiling, add the noodles and cook them according to package instructions until they reach al dente. Then, drain the noodles in a colander and rinse under cold water to stop further cooking. Toss them with a teaspoon of oil to prevent sticking. Set aside for later use.

Step 2

Stir-frying vegetables

Heat oil in a large wok or frying pan over medium-high heat. Add minced garlic and chopped ginger; saute for about one minute until fragrant but not browned. Add sliced green and red bell peppers along with shredded cabbage into the wok. Stir-fry for two to three minutes until they are slightly softened but still crisp.

Step 3

Making the sauce mixture

In a small bowl, combine soy sauce, vinegar, and Szechuan sauce. Add salt and black pepper to taste. This blend will act as the dish's flavor foundation, ensuring the noodles are well-coated with a savory and slightly spicy sauce. Mix these ingredients thoroughly to ensure a consistent sauce that will evenly flavor the noodles, making them deliciously seasoned throughout the cooking process.

Step4

Combining everything together

Turn up the heat under your wok or pan to high; add cooked noodles into it along with the prepared sauce mixture from step three. Toss everything well so that the noodles are evenly coated with sauce and vegetables are distributed throughout. Cook for an additional two minutes, stirring constantly to ensure nothing sticks or burns at the bottom.