Whip up a deconstructed sushi experience with this Japanese vegetarian sushi bowl recipe.

Start by seasoning sushi rice with a mix of rice vinegar, sugar, and salt, then top it with julienned veggies, edamame beans, and pickled ginger.

Finish with a sprinkle of sesame seeds and a side of soy sauce for a customizable, visually appealing dish that's a feast for the senses.

By Anujj Trehaan 04:04 pm Jun 17, 202404:04 pm

What's the story The Japanese vegetarian sushi bowl, or deconstructed sushi bowl, blends sushi flavors without the rolling. Originating from Japan, it turns traditional sushi into a convenient bowl form, suitable for home cooks. Ideal for those seeking a vegetarian and eggless option, it marries cultural richness with taste adaptability. Dive into this culinary adventure that simplifies traditional sushi into an accessible, flavorful experience.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To embark on this journey, you'll need two cups of sushi rice, three tablespoons of rice vinegar, two tablespoons of sugar, and one teaspoon of salt to season the rice. For the toppings: one avocado sliced, one cucumber julienned, one carrot julienned, half a cup of edamame beans (shelled), and pickled ginger to taste. For garnish: sesame seeds and soy sauce for serving.

Step 1

Preparing your sushi rice

Start by rinsing the sushi rice under cold water until clear. Cook as per package instructions or in a rice cooker. Once done, let it cool in a large bowl. Meanwhile, heat sugar and salt in rice vinegar until dissolved. Pour this over the warm rice, folding gently with a wooden spoon. This crucial step infuses the rice with authentic sushi flavor.

Step 2

Assembling your sushi bowl

While your seasoned rice cools down to room temperature, prepare your vegetables by slicing them into thin strips or julienne cuts. This not only makes them easier to eat but also adds an aesthetic appeal to your dish. The beauty of this recipe lies in its flexibility; feel free to add or substitute any vegetables according to your preference.

Step 3

Garnishing your dish

To assemble your vegetarian sushi bowl, begin by placing a generous amount of seasoned sushi rice at each bowl's base. Then, neatly arrange your prepared vegetables on top, adding edamame beans and pickled ginger slices for variety. The vibrant colors from the vegetables, beans, and ginger will make your dish not only visually appealing but also a feast for the senses.

Step 4

Final touches

Sprinkle sesame seeds over each bowl, introducing an added texture and a subtle, nutty flavor. Serve immediately with soy sauce on the side, allowing every individual to season their dish according to personal taste preferences. This final touch unites all the elements, creating an explosion of flavors that are reminiscent of traditional sushi but presented in an innovative, deconstructed form.