Next Article

Savor this authentic dish

Hanoi's pho: A journey through flavor

By Anujj Trehaan 10:10 am Jun 12, 202410:10 am

What's the story Hanoi, the heart of Vietnam, is not just known for its rich history and vibrant culture but also its legendary culinary scene. Among its gastronomic treasures, pho stands out as a must-try experience. This traditional noodle soup has captured the hearts of locals and travelers alike, making it an essential part of any visit to Hanoi.

Origin

The birthplace of pho

Originating in the early 20th century in northern Vietnam, with Hanoi as its birthplace, pho represents a harmonious blend of Vietnamese rice noodles and French culinary influences. Throughout the years, pho has evolved while steadfastly staying true to its origins, consistently offering a comforting bowl filled with aromatic broth and tender noodles.

Ingredients

A bowl full of tradition

The essence of pho lies in its simplicity and quality of ingredients. A clear broth seasoned with ginger, onions, and an array of spices like star anise and cinnamon forms the base. Rice noodles are then added along with slices of tofu or mushrooms for those preferring a plant-based version. Fresh herbs like cilantro and basil complete this culinary masterpiece.

Recommendations

Where to find the best bowl

For an authentic taste of pho in Hanoi, head to the Old Quarter where numerous street vendors and eateries serve this iconic dish from dawn till dusk. Each place has its own secret recipe passed down through generations, making every bowl unique. Look for spots crowded with locals; it's usually a sign you're in for a treat.

Culture

Beyond the bowl

Enjoying a bowl of pho is more than just eating; it's an experience that connects you with Vietnamese culture. It's common to see people from all walks of life sitting on small stools at street-side stalls, enjoying their pho while watching life go by in bustling Hanoi. This simple pleasure captures the essence of Vietnamese hospitality and tradition.