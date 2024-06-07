Next Article

Crafting a delightful beetroot tartare: A step-by-step recipe

By Anujj Trehaan 10:42 am Jun 07, 202410:42 am

What's the story Beetroot tartare is a vegetarian twist on the classic steak tartare, replacing meat with the earthy sweetness of beetroot. This dish, while not having a deep historical origin like its meat counterpart, has gained popularity for its vibrant color and refreshing taste. It's perfect for those seeking a gourmet vegetarian option that's both visually appealing and delicious. So, let's get cooking!

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To prepare this dish, gather two large beetroots, one small finely chopped red onion, and two tablespoons of capers that have been drained and rinsed. You will also need two teaspoons of Dijon mustard, three tablespoons of olive oil, and one tablespoon of red wine vinegar. Season with salt and pepper according to taste. For garnishing, prepare fresh chives and microgreens.

Step 1

Preparing the beetroots

Begin by thoroughly washing the beetroots to remove dirt. Individally wrap them in aluminum foil and bake at 200 degrees Celsius (392 degrees Fahrenheit) for about an hour, or until tender when tested with a fork. Allow them to cool afterward before peeling off the skin. This method enhances their sweetness and softens them, making them ideal for finely chopping.

Step 2

Chopping and mixing

After the beetroots have cooled, peel and chop them into very small cubes to replicate the texture of classic tartare. In a mixing bowl, combine these beet cubes with the finely chopped red onion and capers. The inclusion of capers introduces a delightful tanginess, perfectly balancing the natural sweetness of the beetroot, enhancing the overall flavor profile of the dish.

Step 3

Dressing your tartare

In another small bowl whisk together Dijon mustard, olive oil, red wine vinegar along with salt and pepper according to your taste preference. Pour this dressing over your beet mixture and gently mix until everything is well coated with the dressing. The dressing not only adds flavor but also gives your tartare a glossy, appealing look.

Step 4

Serving suggestions

To serve your beetroot tartare in style similar to its nonvegetarian counterpart, use a ring mold placed directly on serving plates for neat presentation. Fill each mold with your prepared mixture, pressing down lightly but firmly, then carefully lift off the mold revealing your beautifully shaped beetroot tartare. Garnish with freshly chopped chives and microgreens for an added touch of elegance.