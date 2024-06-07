Next Article

Calling all travel junkies!

Hike the majestic Mount Aso in Kumamoto, Japan

By Anujj Trehaan 10:41 am Jun 07, 202410:41 am

What's the story Mount Aso, located in Kumamoto Prefecture on Kyushu Island, Japan, is one of the largest active volcanoes in the world. Its vast caldera has a rich history and offers visitors breathtaking natural landscapes. The area around Mount Aso provides a unique opportunity for adventure seekers to explore its dynamic environment, which includes active volcanic craters, lush grasslands, and traditional Japanese villages.

Preparation

Prepare for your volcano adventure

Before your hike, check Mount Aso's activity and the weather. Visit from late spring to early autumn for mild conditions. Comfortable hiking shoes are a must, and layer your clothing as temperatures can change. Bring water and snacks for energy. Safety is paramount; adhere to local guidelines and stick to marked trails for a secure adventure.

Crater visit

Explore Nakadake Crater

The Nakadake Crater, the most accessible and active crater of Mount Aso, welcomes visitors via car or a scenic cable car ride, providing expansive views of the area. At the site, you'll encounter steam vents and, depending on volcanic activity, sometimes blue crater lakes. Be aware that access to the crater may be limited during periods of high volcanic activity to ensure visitor safety.

Plateau exploration

Discover Kusasenri Plateau

Kusasenri Plateau presents an idyllic scene with its expansive green fields against the backdrop of Mount Aso's peaks. It's an excellent spot for leisurely walks or horseback riding to fully appreciate the area's natural beauty. The plateau also features a small pond that reflects the sky and surrounding mountains — a perfect spot for photography enthusiasts.

Cultural experience

Visit traditional villages

Around Mount Aso lie several traditional Japanese villages where you can immerse yourself in local culture. Takamori is one such village known for its picturesque landscapes and artisanal crafts. Here, you can visit workshops where local crafts are made or enjoy a meal at a traditional Japanese inn (ryokan) serving regional cuisine prepared with fresh local ingredients.