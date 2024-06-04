Next Article

What's the story Falafel, a Middle Eastern staple traditionally made from ground chickpeas or fava beans, has been enjoyed worldwide for centuries. This version introduces beetroot for an inventive twist, adding not only a vibrant color but also a sweet, earthy flavor to the dish. Perfect for vegetarians and those seeking eggless options, this beetroot falafel is both nutritious and delicious. Let's get cooking.

To make this dish, you'll need two cups of canned chickpeas (drained and rinsed), one large beet (peeled and grated), two cloves of garlic (minced), one small onion (finely chopped), two tablespoons of flour (choose gluten-free if necessary), one teaspoon each of ground cumin and coriander, half a teaspoon of chili powder (adjust to taste), salt to taste, and oil for frying.

Start by preparing your beetroot mixture. In a large mixing bowl, combine the grated beetroot with minced garlic and chopped onion. Add in the spices - cumin, coriander, chili powder - along with a pinch of salt. Mix these ingredients well until they are fully combined. The mixture should be vibrant in color and fragrant with spices.

Into the beetroot mixture, incorporate the drained chickpeas and flour. Use either a potato masher or your hands, aiming for better texture control. Mash until you get a coarse paste, ensuring bits of chickpeas are still visible. This particular texture is vital for achieving the authentic falafel crunch when fried, making it a crucial step in the preparation process.

Heat oil in a deep pan over medium heat. As the oil warms, shape the falafel mix into small patties or balls, based on your preference. Test the oil's readiness by dropping a small piece of the mix; it should sizzle. Fry the falafels in batches until they achieve a crispy exterior and remain tender inside.

Enjoy your freshly fried beetroot falafels hot, either with tahini sauce or wrapped in pita bread alongside crisp vegetables like lettuce and tomatoes for extra crunch. Perfect as an appetizer or main course, they are visually appealing and flavor-packed. Their unique color and taste offer an unforgettable culinary experience, making them a delightful choice for any meal.