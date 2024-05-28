Next Article

Health freaks will love this Thai green papaya salad recipe

05:56 pm May 28, 2024

What's the story Thai green papaya salad, or som tam, is a staple in Thai cuisine with centuries-old origins in northeastern Thailand. This dish is celebrated globally for its unique blend of sweet, sour, spicy, and salty flavors. It offers a refreshing experience any time of the year. Let's start cooking and bring a taste of Thailand to your kitchen.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For this vegetarian and eggless Thai green papaya salad, gather one medium green papaya (peeled, shredded), two carrots (peeled, shredded), 10 cherry tomatoes (halved), two tablespoons crushed roasted peanuts, two minced garlic cloves, two thinly sliced red chilies, one tablespoon soy sauce, one-and-a-half tablespoons lime juice, one tablespoon palm or brown sugar, and two tablespoons tamarind juice.

Step 1

Preparing the dressing

Begin by creating the dressing. In a mortar and pestle or bowl, mix minced garlic, sliced red chilies (to taste), palm or brown sugar, soy sauce, lime juice, and tamarind juice. Pound or whisk until the sugar fully dissolves and ingredients blend well. Aim for a perfect balance of sweet, sour, spicy, and salty in the dressing.

Step 2

Mixing the salad

In a large mixing bowl, add shredded green papaya and carrots. Toss well to mix evenly. Then, introduce halved cherry tomatoes, adding color and flavor. Drizzle the prepared dressing over the vegetables, ensuring they are evenly coated with its vibrant taste. This step is key for blending the ingredients together effectively, creating a harmonious mixture ready for the final touches.

Step 3

Final touches

Mix the salad gently with your hands or utensils, ensuring an even coating of dressing on each piece. This is crucial for uniform flavor. Perform a taste test to see if additional seasoning is needed. This step allows for adjustments to ensure every bite has the perfect balance of the salad's signature sweet, sour, spicy and salty flavors.

Step 4

Serving suggestions

Once satisfied with the salad's taste, carefully place it onto serving plates or bowls. Then, sprinkle crushed roasted peanuts over the top for an added crunchy texture. This dish is best enjoyed immediately to fully appreciate its freshness and vibrant flavors. However, it can be refrigerated for a short period if necessary, although fresh serving is recommended for the best experience.