Recipe: Cook authentic Italian vegan gnocchi at home

Jun 12, 2024

What's the story Gnocchi, a classic Italian dish, has been warming hearts and bellies for centuries. Originating from Italy, this versatile dish can be made to suit various dietary preferences, including vegan. Traditionally made with potatoes, flour, and eggs, our version omits eggs to cater to a vegan diet while maintaining the authentic taste and texture that gnocchi is known for. Let's get cooking.

To create this vegan gnocchi, gather two large potatoes (approximately one pound in total), one cup of all-purpose flour (with a bit extra for dusting surfaces), and a pinch of salt. You may also include optional fresh herbs such as sage or rosemary for garnishing. These straightforward ingredients blend to form a delightfully soft and chewy gnocchi, offering a completely plant-based indulgence.

Start by washing the potatoes thoroughly. Boil them in their skins until completely soft, which usually takes about 20 to 30 minutes depending on potato size. Once boiled, drain and let them cool just enough to handle. Peel off the skins—they should come off easily after boiling—and mash the potatoes until they are smooth and free of lumps.

On a clean surface, spread your mashed potatoes into a mound. Sprinkle half the flour and a pinch of salt over them. Begin folding everything together gently with your hands. Then, gradually add the remaining flour as you knead, forming a smooth, pliable dough. If it feels too wet or sticky, add a bit more flour sparingly, ensuring it doesn't become too dry.

Divide your dough into four equal parts. On a floured surface, roll each part into long snakes, aiming for about half an inch in thickness. Next, cut these rolls into one-inch pieces to shape your gnocchi dumplings. For their traditional appearance, gently press each piece against the back of a fork. This creates the characteristic ridges on one side of each gnocchi.

Serve your vegan gnocchi hot with a sauce of choice—marinara or pesto work beautifully. Garnish with fresh herbs like sage or rosemary. This dish pairs wonderfully with a crisp green salad, creating an authentic Italian meal that is satisfying and fully plant-based. Enjoy this culinary tradition that respects vegan dietary preferences while maintaining the essence of Italian cooking.