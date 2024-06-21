In brief Simplifying... In brief Injera, a sour, spongy Ethiopian flatbread, is made by fermenting a mixture of teff flour and water for up to three days, then cooking it in a skillet without flipping.

It's often served with mesir wat, a spicy lentil stew prepared by sautéing onions and garlic in olive oil, adding berbere spice, lentils, diced tomatoes, and water, then simmering until tender.

Ethiopian injera with mesir wat: A step-by-step recipe

By Anujj Trehaan 12:29 pm Jun 21, 202412:29 pm

What's the story Ethiopian injera with mesir wat is a classic dish from Ethiopia, combining the sour, spongy flatbread known as injera, made from teff flour, with a spicy lentil stew named mesir wat. This staple of Ethiopian cuisine is also a cultural emblem, often enjoyed during communal meals. Entirely vegetarian and eggless, it invites an exploration of Ethiopian culinary traditions. Let's get cooking.

Injera, an Ethiopian flatbread, is made from teff flour mixed with water. This batter ferments for one to three days, developing a sour flavor and spongy texture. After fermentation, salt is stirred in. The batter is then cooked in a skillet without flipping, creating injera's unique characteristics.

Preparing the injera batter

In a large bowl, combine two cups of teff flour with three cups of water, mixing until the consistency is smooth. Cover this mixture and allow it to ferment at room temperature. This process, lasting from one to three days, will endow the injera with its unique sour flavor. Following fermentation, incorporate a quarter teaspoon of salt into the batter to season it adequately.

Cooking the injera

Heat a non-stick skillet over medium heat. Pour about half a cup of batter onto the skillet and quickly swirl it around to cover the surface evenly. Cook until bubbles form on top and the edges lift from the pan, then remove it carefully—no need to flip it over. Repeat this process until all batter is used.

Preparing mesir wat

Start by rinsing one cup of red lentils under cold water until the water runs clear; set aside. Heat two tablespoons of olive oil in a pot over medium heat; add one finely chopped large onion and cook until soft and golden brown. Stir in two minced garlic cloves and one tablespoon of berbere spice mix; cook for another minute.

Cooking mesir wat

Add the rinsed lentils to the pot along with one can of diced tomatoes, including their juice, and season with salt to taste. Stir everything well to combine. Next, pour in three cups of water and bring the mixture to a boil. Then reduce the heat and let it simmer uncovered for about 25 minutes, or until the lentils are tender yet not mushy.