In brief Simplifying... In brief Whip up a zesty za'atar roasted cauliflower by tossing florets in a mix of olive oil, za'atar seasoning, garlic powder, salt, and pepper.

Roast them in a preheated oven until tender and golden brown.

Serve garnished with fresh parsley and lemon wedges for a flavorful side dish or a light standalone meal. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Try this recipe

Serve your guests this zesty za'atar roasted cauliflower

By Anujj Trehaan 04:22 pm Jun 17, 202404:22 pm

What's the story Za'atar Roasted Cauliflower is a flavorful, vegetarian, and eggless dish, celebrated for its simplicity and taste. Originating from Middle Eastern cuisine, it combines aromatic za'atar spice with cauliflower, making a healthy and satisfying side or main dish. Deeply rooted in tradition, this recipe brings a piece of Middle Eastern culinary art to your table. Ready to start cooking?

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To prepare this delightful dish, you'll need one large cauliflower head, cut into florets, three tablespoons of olive oil, two tablespoons of za'atar seasoning, one teaspoon of garlic powder, one-half teaspoon of salt, and one-quarter teaspoon of black pepper. For garnish, prepare some fresh parsley and lemon wedges. These ingredients meld to create a dish that's rich in flavor.

Step 1

Preparing the cauliflower

Begin by setting your oven to preheat at 400 degrees Fahrenheit (200 degrees Celsius). As the oven warms, thoroughly rinse the cauliflower florets and ensure they are completely dried with paper towels. Achieving dryness is essential, as it guarantees that the florets will roast perfectly in the oven, avoiding any steaming effect. This step is crucial for the ideal texture of the dish.

Step 2

Seasoning the florets

In a large bowl, combine the olive oil with za'atar seasoning, garlic powder, salt, and black pepper. Mix these ingredients well until you have a homogeneous mixture. Add your dried cauliflower florets into this bowl and toss them until they are evenly coated with your seasoning mix. This step is key for infusing flavor into every bite.

Step 3

Roasting process

Line a baking sheet with parchment paper for easy cleanup and spread out your seasoned cauliflower florets in an even layer on it. Make sure they are not overcrowded so each piece can roast properly. Place in the preheated oven and roast for about 25-30 minutes or until they are tender inside and crispy golden brown on the outside.

Step 4

Serving suggestions

Once roasted to perfection, remove from oven and let it cool slightly before transferring to a serving platter. Garnish with freshly chopped parsley and serve alongside lemon wedges for an added zest when squeezed over just before eating. This dish pairs wonderfully as a side with rice dishes or can be enjoyed on its own as a light meal.