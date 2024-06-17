In brief Simplifying... In brief Whip up delicious Italian arancini balls with leftover risotto or short-grain rice, mixed with Parmesan and seasoned to taste.

Stuff each rice ball with mozzarella, roll in flour, a water-flour mix, and breadcrumbs, then fry until golden brown.

Stuff each rice ball with mozzarella, roll in flour, a water-flour mix, and breadcrumbs, then fry until golden brown.

Serve hot with your favorite dipping sauce for a crispy, cheesy, irresistible treat.

By Anujj Trehaan 04:20 pm Jun 17, 2024

What's the story Arancini balls, a classic Italian snack, have delighted taste buds for centuries. Originating from Sicily, these crispy, fried rice balls are traditionally filled with ragu, mozzarella, and peas. However, our version is vegetarian and eggless, making it accessible to a wider audience. These savory treats are perfect for any occasion. So let's get cooking and bring a piece of Italy into your kitchen.

You'll need two cups of cooked and cooled risotto or short-grain rice. Ensure the rice is cool for easy ball shaping. Using leftover risotto is preferable for its enhanced flavor, making the arancini more delicious. This base is crucial for achieving the ideal texture and rich taste characteristic of traditional Italian arancini balls, making them a perfect vegetarian delight.

Step 1

Prepare the rice mixture

Start by ensuring your risotto or short-grain rice is cooked and completely cooled; this helps in forming the balls easily. If you're using leftover risotto, that's even better as it has more flavor. Mix in the grated Parmesan cheese (or its vegan alternative) into the rice thoroughly. Season with salt and black pepper according to your taste preferences.

Step 2

Form the arancini balls

Take a small portion of the rice mixture and flatten it slightly in your palm. Place a generous amount of shredded mozzarella (or vegan mozzarella) in the center. Carefully enclose the cheese with the rice mixture, rolling it into a ball approximately the size of a golf ball. Ensure there are no cracks so that cheese remains inside while frying.

Step 3

Coat and fry

Prepare three bowls - one for flour, another for a water-flour mixture to replace egg, and a third for breadcrumbs. Roll each arancini ball in flour, dip it into the water-flour mix, then coat with breadcrumbs. Heat oil in a deep fryer or pan to 350 degrees Fahrenheit (175 degrees Celsius). Fry the balls until golden brown on all sides.

Step 4

Serving suggestions

After frying to golden perfection, place the arancini balls on paper towels to absorb excess oil. Serve them hot for an optimal taste experience. Offer these crispy treats with marinara sauce or a dipping sauce of your choice on the side. This addition provides an extra flavor kick, making each bite a delightful and irresistible part of any occasion.