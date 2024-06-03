Next Article

What's the story Traditionally a seafood dish from Latin America, ceviche has been reinvented in a vegan format to cater to more people. This dish is known for its fresh, tangy flavors, making it ideal for warmer months. By using plant-based ingredients, this version maintains the classic taste profile while being completely vegan and eggless. Let's get cooking and bring this refreshing dish to your table!

For this ultimate vegan ceviche, you'll need one cup finely chopped cauliflower, half a cup cooked and cooled quinoa, one diced avocado, half a cup diced tomatoes, one-fourth cup finely sliced red onion, juice of two limes, one tablespoon chopped cilantro, salt to taste, and an optional jalapeno for heat. These ingredients create a flavorful, nutritious dish.

Start by thoroughly washing your cauliflower. Chop it into small pieces to form the ceviche's base, mimicking the texture of traditional fish. Steam the chopped cauliflower until tender yet crisp, which should take about five minutes. After steaming, let it cool down completely before proceeding to the next step. This preparation is crucial for achieving the right texture and flavor.

In a large mixing bowl, combine the cooled cauliflower with cooked quinoa. This adds both texture and protein to your dish, making it more satisfying. Next, add in diced avocado for creaminess, tomatoes and red onions for crunch, cilantro for freshness, lime juice for that essential tangy flavor, salt according to taste, and if you like things spicy - finely chopped jalapeno.

After thoroughly mixing all ingredients in your bowl, ensure they're evenly coated with lime juice. This "cooks" the mixture, mimicking traditional ceviche where citrus cures seafood. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap or place the contents into an airtight container. Then, refrigerate for at least one hour or up to four hours, allowing the flavors to beautifully meld together.

Once it has marinated sufficiently, serve your vegan ceviche chilled, directly from the refrigerator. Garnish with additional slices of lime or avocado on top if desired. This dish is ideal as an appetizer, served on small lettuce leaves, or enjoyed simply with tortilla chips as a light yet thoroughly satisfying meal option, especially perfect for hot summer days.