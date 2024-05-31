Next Article

Get a magnesium boost with these delicious cashew desserts

What's the story Magnesium is a vital mineral that supports numerous functions in the body, including muscle and nerve function, blood sugar control, and bone health. Vegan diets can be rich in magnesium, especially when they include nuts like cashews. Here are five delicious cashew-based desserts that not only satisfy your sweet tooth but also provide a healthy dose of magnesium.

Creamy cashew chocolate mousse

Indulge in a velvety smooth chocolate mousse crafted from raw cashews soaked overnight. Blended with rich cacao powder, sweet maple syrup, and a hint of vanilla extract, this dessert isn't just bursting with flavor but is also packed with magnesium. It's an ideal guilt-free treat for any chocolate lover aiming to boost their nutrient intake, making it a perfect indulgence.

Cashew lemon cheesecake

Dive into the zest of lemon with this unique raw cashew cheesecake. Its crust, a blend of dates and almonds, lays the foundation for a creamy filling. This consists of soaked cashews, fresh lemon juice, coconut oil, and agave nectar for a touch of sweetness. Offering a substantial magnesium boost, this dessert combines the tangy flavor of lemon with health benefits.

Vanilla cashew energy balls

Ideal for on-the-go moments or post-workout, these vanilla cashew energy balls are a treat. Mix rolled oats, cashews, dates, vanilla extract, and a pinch of salt to create these bite-sized snacks. They're rich in fiber and magnesium, making them not only easy to make but also enjoyable to eat. These nutritious treats are perfect for a quick energy boost.

Spiced cashew rice pudding

This twist on traditional rice pudding uses brown rice simmered in almond milk, spiced with cinnamon and cardamom. Toward the end, crushed cashews are stirred in, enhancing the texture and boosting the magnesium content. Sweetened with either raisins or maple syrup, it's both nutritious and comforting. This dish offers a delightful way to enjoy a classic dessert while gaining health benefits.

Chocolate-covered cashew clusters

Simple yet decadate, chocolate-covered cashew clusters offer an irresistible snack or dessert that's high in magnesium. Begin by melting dark vegan chocolate chips in a double boiler. Next, mix in whole roasted cashews until they're evenly coated. Spoon this mixture onto parchment paper to form clusters, then allow them to set. This crunchy delight is guaranteed to please any palate, providing a nutritious treat.