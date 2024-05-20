Next Article

Cook this wholesome vegan borscht soup in 4 simple steps

By Anujj Trehaan 04:46 pm May 20, 2024

What's the story Borscht is a beloved Eastern European soup, distinguished by its signature red color from beets. This dish boasts a rich history, having been a cultural mainstay for centuries. Known for its satisfying yet refreshing taste, borscht has inspired many versions, including wholesome vegan adaptations. Today, we delve into crafting a vegan borscht that's both comforting and nutritious. Let's get cooking!

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For this vegan borscht, gather two medium beets (peeled, grated), one large carrot (peeled, grated), two potatoes (peeled, cubed), one onion (finely chopped), one red bell pepper (chopped), three garlic cloves (minced), six cups vegetable broth, two tablespoons tomato paste, one tablespoon vinegar, one teaspoon sugar, and salt and pepper to taste. Garnish with fresh dill.

Step 1

Preparing the vegetables

Begin by preparing your vegetables as described in the ingredients list. This step is crucial for a smooth cooking process. Heat a large pot over medium heat. Add a splash of water or vegetable broth for sauteing to avoid oil if you prefer. First saute the onions until they're translucent; then add the garlic and cook for another minute until fragrant.

Step 2

Cooking the soup base

Add the grated beets, carrots, chopped potatoes and red bell pepper to the pot containing the sauteed onions and garlic. Mix in the tomato paste thoroughly, ensuring all vegetables are evenly coated. Carefully pour in six cups of vegetable broth. Bring the mixture to a boil, then immediately lower the heat to maintain a gentle simmer.

Step 3

Seasoning your borscht

As the soup simmers, it's the ideal time for seasoning. Stir in vinegar to underscore the beets' sweetness and add sugar. Fine-tune the flavor with salt and pepper to your liking. The vinegar not only brings out a sweet note but also imparts a subtle tang, creating a delightful balance of tastes in your wholesome vegan borscht.

Step 4

Final touches before serving

Allow your borscht to gently simmer over low heat until the vegetables become tender, which should take approximately 30 minutes. Conduct a taste test of your soup and make any necessary adjustments to the seasonings at this juncture. Once perfected, remove from heat. Serve your wholesome vegan borschet steaming hot, topped with a liberal garnish of fresh dill, enhancing the dish's flavor profile.