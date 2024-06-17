In brief Simplifying... In brief Whip up a creamy Italian vegan pumpkin risotto at home with Arborio rice, diced pumpkin, vegetable broth, onion, garlic, olive oil, dried thyme, and seasonings.

Start by sautéing pumpkin cubes, then cook the risotto base with onions, garlic, and rice, gradually adding warm broth while stirring.

Once creamy, fold in the pumpkin, thyme, and seasonings for a harmonious blend of flavors.

Once creamy, fold in the pumpkin, thyme, and seasonings for a harmonious blend of flavors.

Recipe-o'-clock: Make Italian vegan pumpkin risotto at home

By Anujj Trehaan 04:12 pm Jun 17, 202404:12 pm

What's the story Risotto, originating from northern Italy, has evolved into various forms, including the Pumpkin Risotto. This version, notable for its creamy texture and rich flavor, is entirely vegan. It blends traditional Arborio rice with pumpkin's sweetness, offering a comforting meal for any season. Rooted in Italian cuisine, this plant-based twist modernizes the classic dish. Let's start cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For this delightful dish, you will need one cup of Arborio rice, two cups of diced pumpkin (fresh or canned), four cups of vegetable broth (kept warm), one diced onion, two cloves of garlic (minced), one tablespoon of olive oil, one-half teaspoon of dried thyme, and salt and pepper to taste. Optional garnishes include chopped parsley and vegan parmesan cheese.

Step 1

Prepare the pumpkin

Begin by preparing your pumpkin if you're using fresh. Peel and dice it into small cubes. In a large pan over medium heat, add a tablespoon of olive oil followed by the pumpkin cubes. Saute them until they are soft and slightly caramelized around the edges. This should take about 10 minutes. Once done, set aside half of the sauteed pumpkin for later use.

Step 2

Cook the risotto base

In the same pan used for cooking pumpkin (to capture all flavors), add another tablespoon of olive oil if needed and saute diced onions until translucent. Add minced garlic and cook for another minute until fragrant. Stir in Arborio rice to toast lightly for about two minutes before beginning to add your warm vegetable broth gradually.

Step 3

Incorporate broth slowly

Begin by adding warm vegetable broth to the rice mixture one ladle at a time, stirring continuously over medium heat. It's essential to wait until each ladleful is almost fully absorbed before introducing the next one. This gradual addition and continuous stirring are crucial for releasing the starch from the Arborio rice, thereby creating the creamy texture that is characteristic of perfect risotto.

Step 4

Combine pumpkin and season

Once the broth is fully absorbed and the risotto reaches a creamy, al dente texture, about 20 minutes in, fold in the reserved sauteed pumpkin and dried thyme. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Continue cooking for two more minutes, allowing the flavors to meld together perfectly. This step ensures a harmonious blend of all ingredients for a delightful finish.