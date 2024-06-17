In brief Simplifying... In brief Whip up a wholesome Greek gemista with this simple recipe.

Start by hollowing out tomatoes and bell peppers, then sauté onions, garlic, and rice with tomato paste, herbs, and the scooped-out tomato flesh.

Stuff the veggies with this mixture, drizzle with olive oil, and bake until tender.

04:36 pm Jun 17, 2024

What's the story Gemista, a traditional Greek dish, showcases Mediterranean cuisine with its colorful vegetables and rich flavors. It features tomatoes and peppers stuffed with a seasoned rice mixture, celebrating garden bounty. Originating from a practice of filling seasonal vegetables with available grains, gemista is a testament to rustic cooking. Deeply rooted in culture and versatile, it has become a cherished meal for many. Let's start cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For the vegetarian, eggless gemista, gather four large tomatoes, four green bell peppers, one cup long-grain rice, two finely chopped onions, two minced garlic cloves, one-fourth cup chopped fresh parsley, one tablespoon tomato paste in half a cup water, one teaspoon dried oregano, half a teaspoon crushed dried mint (optional), olive oil for drizzling and sauteing, and salt and pepper to taste.

Step 1

Prepare vegetables for stuffing

Preheat your oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit. Thoroughly wash tomatoes and bell peppers. Carefully cut off the tops to create lids and set aside. Gently scoop out the insides without piercing the skin, then finely chop this tomato flesh for later use in the rice mixture. This step prepares your vegetables for stuffing and ensures no waste, aligning perfectly with the essence of gemista.

Step 2

Cook the filling

Heat olive oil in a large pan over medium. Add onions and garlic, sauteing until soft. Stir in the rice to coat with oil, then add diluted tomato paste and the saved chopped tomato flesh. Season with salt, pepper, oregano, and optional mint. Add water to lightly cover, simmer until rice is half-cooked, about 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Step 3

Stuff the vegetables

After cooling slightly, spoon the filling into tomatoes and peppers, considering rice expansion. Place them upright in a baking dish, drizzle generously with olive oil, and optionally sprinkle with more herbs. Cover each with its lid or foil. Bake in a preheated oven for an hour or until the vegetables are tender and the rice is fully cooked. Serve warm.