Jun 12, 2024

What's the story The savory Swiss chard potato cake is a vegetarian and eggless delight, blending the earthy flavors of potatoes with nutritious Swiss chard. Originating from rustic European cuisines, this dish has become versatile, perfect as a main course or a hearty side. With its simple ingredients and straightforward preparation, it's ideal for anyone exploring vegetarian cooking. Let's get cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To prepare this savory cake, you will need two large potatoes (peeled and grated), one bunch of Swiss chard (finely chopped), one large onion (finely diced), two cloves of garlic (minced), one cup of all-purpose flour, half a cup of milk (dairy or plant-based), one teaspoon of baking powder, salt and pepper to taste, and olive oil for frying.

Step 1

Preparing the vegetables

Begin by thoroughly washing the Swiss chard and chopping off the tough ends. Finely chop the leaves and stems. Peel the potatoes and grate them coarsely. Put the grated potatoes and chopped Swiss chard in separate bowls. Use your hands or a clean towel to squeeze out excess moisture from them. This ensures the cake's texture is perfect, not soggy.

Step 2

Sauteing onions and garlic

Heat two tablespoons of olive oil in a pan over medium heat. Add the diced onions first, sauteing until they become translucent - about five minutes. Then add minced garlic to the pan and cook for another minute until fragrant but not browned. This process will infuse your dish with aromatic flavors that are essential to its overall taste profile.

Step 3

Mixing ingredients together

In a large mixing bowl, combine grated potatoes, chopped Swiss chard, sauteed onions and garlic. Add in one cup of all-purpose flour along with half a cup of milk to bind everything together into a thick batter-like consistency. Season with salt and pepper according to taste then stir in one teaspoon of baking powder which will help your cake rise slightly during cooking.

Step 4

Cooking your savory cake

Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Once hot, pour the vegetable mixture in, spreading it evenly to about an inch high. Cook for seven minutes on each side or until golden brown and fully cooked through. Serve this savory cake warm as a main course or a side dish, accompanied by your favorite sauce or dip for added flavor.