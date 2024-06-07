Next Article

Make this delicious vegan chickpea shawarma wrap recipe

By Anujj Trehaan 11:39 am Jun 07, 202411:39 am

What's the story The vegan chickpea shawarma wrap offers a delightful twist on the traditional Middle Eastern shawarma. By substituting meat with chickpeas, it provides a vegan-friendly alternative without sacrificing flavor. Originating from the Levantine and Middle Eastern regions, shawarma has long been a beloved street food. This vegan adaptation caters to dietary restrictions while still embracing classic flavors. Let's get cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For this recipe, you need two cups cooked chickpeas, one tablespoon olive oil, two teaspoons each of cumin and paprika, one teaspoon coriander, one-half teaspoon garlic powder, salt, pepper, four large tortillas, one cup diced tomatoes, one cup sliced cucumbers, one-half cup sliced red onions, and tahini sauce. Optional garnishes include chopped parsley or lemon wedges.

Step 1

Prepare the chickpea mixture

Begin by preheating your oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit (200 degrees Celsius). In a bowl, mix the cooked chickpeas with olive oil. Then, add cumin, paprika, coriander, garlic powder, salt and pepper to taste. Ensure chickpeas are evenly coated with the seasoning. Spread them on a baking sheet and roast for about 20 minutes or until they become crispy.

Step 2

Assemble your wrap

While chickpeas roast, ready your vegetables. Warm tortillas on a skillet over medium heat for 30 seconds on each side, making them pliable. Lay each tortilla flat, then add roasted chickpeas, followed by tomatoes, cucumbers, and red onions. Drizzle tahini sauce over the fillings. If desired, garnish with parsley or lemon wedges. This step ensures your wraps are flavorful and ready to enjoy.

Step 3

Roll up your shawarma wrap

To roll your shawarma wrap, first tuck in the tortilla sides, then roll tightly from the bottom up to keep fillings inside. Repeat with remaining wraps. Serve immediately while warm, or wrap in foil to retain heat. Enjoy these vegan chickpea shawarma wraps as they are, or with sides like hummus or salad for a more fulfilling meal.