Try this eggplant Parmesan casserole recipe for a flavorsome day

By Anujj Trehaan 12:09 pm Jun 04, 2024

What's the story Eggplant Parmesan, a classic Italian dish, has won hearts around the globe with its rich flavors and comforting texture. Originating from Southern Italy, this dish showcases eggplants in a celebration of vegetarian goodness, layered with tomato sauce and cheese. It's a testament to how vegetarian dishes can be both hearty and delicious. Without further ado, let's get cooking.

Gather the following ingredients

For this culinary journey, gather two large eggplants (sliced into half-inch rounds), salt for drawing moisture from the slices, two cups of all-purpose flour, three cups of breadcrumbs, one teaspoon each of dried oregano and basil, four cups of marinara sauce, three cups of shredded mozzarella cheese, one cup of grated Parmesan cheese, and olive oil for frying.

Preparing the eggplant

Begin by laying out the eggplant slices on paper towels and sprinkle them lightly with salt. Let them sit for about 20 minutes to draw out moisture; this helps in reducing bitterness. Afterward, rinse the slices with water and pat them dry with paper towels. This step is crucial for achieving the perfect texture in your casserole.

Coating and frying eggplant slices

Set up a coating station with flour in one bowl and breadcrumbs mixed with oregano and basil in another. Coat each eggplant slice in flour, dip briefly in water, then dredge in the breadcrumb mixture. Fry the slices in olive oil over medium heat until golden on both sides. Drain the slices on paper towels after frying.

Layering your casserole

Preheat your oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit (190 degrees Celsius). In a baking dish spread a thin layer of marinara sauce followed by a layer of fried eggplant slices. Sprinkle mozzarella and Parmesan cheeses over the eggplants before adding another layer of sauce. Repeat these layers until all ingredients are used up ending with cheeses on top.

Baking to perfection

Cover the casserole with aluminum foil and bake in a preheated oven at 375 degrees Fahrenheit for about 25 minutes. Then, remove the foil and continue baking uncovered for another 10 minutes, or until the cheese becomes bubbly and slightly golden brown on top. Let it cool slightly before serving to ensure the layers set properly.