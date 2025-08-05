Tesla launches India's first Supercharger station—Check location and charing fee
What's the story
Tesla has inaugurated its first Supercharger station in India, located at the P1 parking of One BKC, Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai. The dedicated charging facility features four DC fast chargers and four AC chargers. Currently, only Tesla vehicles can use these chargers. The Superchargers at this location offer a peak charging speed of 250kW at ₹24/kWh while the AC chargers are priced at ₹14/kWh with an 11kW charging speed.
Range extension
Chargers provide over 260km of range in 15 minutes
If you own Tesla's Model Y, the Supercharger station at BKC can add up to 267km of range in just 15 minutes. This is enough for five return trips between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport and Gateway of India. To use the chargers, Tesla owners can plug in their vehicles and check stall availability through the Tesla app which also allows users to track charging, get alerts and make payments.
Expansion plans
Tesla Model Y launched in July 2025
Tesla launched its first car in India, the Model Y, in July 2025. The company plans to open three more charging stations after starting deliveries of the new Model Y. These will be located at Lower Parel, Navi Mumbai and Thane. The Standard Range (500km) and Long Range (622km) versions of the Tesla Model Y are priced at ₹59.89 lakh and ₹67.89 lakh, respectively (ex-showroom).