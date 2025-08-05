Tesla launches India's first Supercharger station—Check location and charing fee

Range extension

Chargers provide over 260km of range in 15 minutes

If you own Tesla's Model Y, the Supercharger station at BKC can add up to 267km of range in just 15 minutes. This is enough for five return trips between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport and Gateway of India. To use the chargers, Tesla owners can plug in their vehicles and check stall availability through the Tesla app which also allows users to track charging, get alerts and make payments.