Why Kia has recalled over 300,000 cars in US

Kia Motors has announced a major recall of over 300,000 vehicles in the US. The move comes after it was discovered that certain parts near the doors and windows could come loose and pose a potential risk to other drivers. The affected models include the K5 sedan and Telluride SUV from model years 2023-2025.

Recall details A look at the affected vehicles The recall affects 201,149 Telluride models over faulty door belt moldings and 100,063 K5 models over window trim detachment issues. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) issued separate notices detailing these problems. Detached trim pieces can create "a road hazard for other vehicles, increasing the risk of a crash," NHTSA said in both notices.

Issue specifics What are the issues? The recalled Telluride models could see their door belt molding trims loosen and detach. These are long, narrow strips along the top edge of a car's door where the glass window meets its metal frame. The K5 models could face similar problems with their C-pillar garnish face plates, decorative panels near rear windows.

Supplier impact Kia blames supplier quality problem The Kia North America Safety Office attributed these issues to a supplier quality problem. They said the C-pillar garnish face plate and door belt molding face plate "may progressively delaminate and become loose from the base of the molding." If not addressed, these parts could fall off while driving, creating a road hazard for other vehicles.