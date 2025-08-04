Why Kia has recalled over 300,000 cars in US
What's the story
Kia Motors has announced a major recall of over 300,000 vehicles in the US. The move comes after it was discovered that certain parts near the doors and windows could come loose and pose a potential risk to other drivers. The affected models include the K5 sedan and Telluride SUV from model years 2023-2025.
Recall details
A look at the affected vehicles
The recall affects 201,149 Telluride models over faulty door belt moldings and 100,063 K5 models over window trim detachment issues. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) issued separate notices detailing these problems. Detached trim pieces can create "a road hazard for other vehicles, increasing the risk of a crash," NHTSA said in both notices.
Issue specifics
What are the issues?
The recalled Telluride models could see their door belt molding trims loosen and detach. These are long, narrow strips along the top edge of a car's door where the glass window meets its metal frame. The K5 models could face similar problems with their C-pillar garnish face plates, decorative panels near rear windows.
Supplier impact
Kia blames supplier quality problem
The Kia North America Safety Office attributed these issues to a supplier quality problem. They said the C-pillar garnish face plate and door belt molding face plate "may progressively delaminate and become loose from the base of the molding." If not addressed, these parts could fall off while driving, creating a road hazard for other vehicles.
Remedial measures
Free inspections and replacements offered
Kia is offering free inspections and replacements of the faulty parts at its dealerships. The company has also promised to reimburse owners for any repair costs already incurred under its General Reimbursement Plan filed on May 1, 2024. Owners of affected K5 and Telluride models will receive notification letters by September 26.