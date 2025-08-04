IDFC FIRST Bank-IndiGo credit card launched: What are the benefits?

IDFC FIRST Bank and IndiGo have teamed up to introduce a new credit card. The Indigo IDFC FIRST Dual Credit Card comes with two cards—Mastercard and RuPay —under a single credit limit. "Regardless of how you apply, whether by paying a joining fee or with a Fixed Deposit (FD), you will receive two physical cards — Mastercard and RuPay in one kit," said IDFC FIRST Bank.

Card features Users need to set transaction preferences separately for each card The new card offers a single statement for all transactions, with the credit limit being shared between both cards. All spending on both cards will contribute toward IndiGo BluChip earnings, activation, and milestone benefits. Users need to set PINs and transaction preferences separately for each card. An FD-based application can be made if you want no credit checks for eligibility.

Cost Joining and annual fee The Indigo IDFC FIRST Dual Credit Card comes with a joining fee of ₹4,999 plus GST as well as an annual fee (payable from the second year onward) of ₹4,999 plus GST. However, you can get the card without paying any joining fee by opting for the FD-backed variant. This requires you to take an FD of ₹1 lakh with IDFC FIRST Bank.

Perks Exclusive 1-time benefits The joining benefits of the new card include a voucher of 5,000 IndiGo BluChips and a complimentary IndiGo meal voucher. These welcome benefits are only offered to those who pay the joining fee, not for the FD-backed version of the card. Other one-time exclusive benefits include, three months complimentary EasyDiner prime membership worth ₹1,095 and a Postcard hotels stay voucher worth ₹3,000.

Rewards How to earn IndiGo BluChips? Customers can earn IndiGo BluChips on every transaction using the new credit card. Six IndiGo BluChips are earned for every ₹100 spent on flights booked via the IndiGo website/app, while three are earned for every ₹100 spent on other categories. Also, 0.5 BluChips are earned for every ₹100 spent via UPI on credit card spends and insurance/rent/utility/wallet spends as defined by the network's Merchant Category Codes (MCCs).