Shubman Gill hails his bowlers following India's historic Oval win

Indian captain Shubman Gill praised his team's resilience after their nail-biting six-run victory over England in the fifth Test. The win at The Oval leveled the five-match series 2-2. Gill especially lauded the bowlers for their performance, particularly Mohammed Siraj who took a sensational five-wicket haul in the second innings. Prasidh Krishna also contributed to England's collapse, helping India bowl them out for 367 on Day 5. Notably, the hosts were chasing 374.

Bowling brilliance 'Siraj and Prasidh came out firing' Gill expressed his satisfaction with the bowlers' performance, saying it made captaincy easy for him. "They were making the ball talk. The way Siraj and Prasidh came out firing was magnificent," he said. The final day started with England requiring just 35 runs. Siraj dismissed Jamie Smith and Jamie Overton, turning the tide. Prasidh also got into the act by dismissing Josh Tongue, leaving England at their last wicket. Siraj finally dismissed Gus Atkinson to seal the win.

Siraj's commitment 'Siraj is a captain's dream' Gill was all praise for Siraj, calling him "a captain's dream." He said, "Every ball he bowled in all five Tests, he gave his heart out." Siraj, the Player of the Match at The Oval, finished as the highest wicket-taker of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. He took 23 wickets at an average of 32.43. His tally includes 2 fifers. Notably, Siraj led India's pace attack in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah at Edgbaston and The Oval.

Performance Gill reflects on his performance The Indian skipper also reflected on his own performance in the series. He said he had worked hard to be the best batter. "You are only sorted mentally when you are sorted physically," Gill added while looking back at their tour and simply saying: "We never give up." Gill was named the Indian Player of the Series. He finished as the highest run-scorer, slammed 754 runs at an incredible average of 75.40.

Stokes Stokes highlights efforts of both sides On the other hand, England captain Ben Stokes also highlighted the "energy and effort" put in by both sides throughout the series. Notably, Stokes didn't feature in the Oval Test owing the a shoulder injury. Therefore, Ollie Pope led the hosts. Stokes was the Player of the Match at Lord's and Old Trafford. He concluded the series with 304 runs and 17 wickets.