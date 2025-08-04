Mohammed Siraj scripts India's historic Oval win with fifer: Stats

Star pacer Mohammed Siraj powered India 's win for the ages over England at The Oval on August 4. He took a series-defining five-wicket haul, as India beat England in the 5th and final Test. Chasing 374, England were cruising on 301/3, before India bounced back. Siraj took three wickets on Day 5 to seal India's historic 6-run win. Here are the key stats.

Game changer Siraj's magic on final day England, who started the run-chase emphatically, saw Zak Crawley and Ollie Pope fall to Siraj on Day 4. However, a 195-run stand between Joe Root and Harry Brook powered the hosts. The final day started with England requiring just 35 runs with four wickets. However, Siraj dismissed Jamie Smith and Jamie Overton, turning the game on its head. Prasidh Krishna also got into the act by dismissing Josh Tongue, leaving England at their last wicket with 11 runs still required.

Finish Siraj nails perfect yorker Despite Chris Woakes's valiant effort to bat with his injured right shoulder, Siraj bowled out Atkinson, sparking wild celebrations. The Indian seamer bowled a searing yorker to script India's six-run win. He finished with five wickets, conceding 104 runs in 30.1 overs (6 maidens). "We just kept believing," he said after the match. "This team never backs down."

Information Player of the Match Following the match, Siraj was adjudged the Player of the Match. The right-arm seamer also bowled impressive spells in the first innings. He took 4/86 from 16.2 overs, having bowled in tandem with Prasidh Krishna.