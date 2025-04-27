ENG-IND Tests: Ravi Shastri emphasizes on Jasprit Bumrah's workload management
Former India coach, Ravi Shastri, has emphasized on managing star pacer Jasprit Bumrah's workload in the upcoming five-match Test series in England.
Shastri's advice comes after Bumrah's stellar performance in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, where he took 32 wickets across five Tests against Australia.
However, a back injury forced him to miss out on both the England tour of India and Champions Trophy.
Cautious strategy
Shastri proposes cautious approach for Bumrah's participation
In a recent interview with The ICC Review, Shastri proposed a cautious approach to Bumrah's involvement in the England series.
He suggested Bumrah should play two Test matches at a time, and then rest.
"I would be very, very careful [with Bumrah]," Shastri said.
"Ideally, make him play four. You'll be tempted to make him play five if he starts off in a great manner, but it's how his body pulls up," he further added.
Pace attack
Shastri confident about India's pace attack
Further, Shastri expressed confidence in India's pace trio, which includes Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Mohammed Shami, saying they will give England's batters a tough time.
"I think with Siraj, Jasprit and Mohammed Shami, if they are fully fit, they will give England heaps of problems," Shastri said.
Additionally, the series will kickstart the new ICC World Test Championship cycle 2025-27 in June with India looking to make an impact at the start after missing out on the 2023-25 WTC final.
Numbers
Bumrah's Test numbers against England
In Tests against England, the star pacer owns 60 scalps across 14 Tests.
Bumrah also boasts an average of 22.16 across 26 innings. According to ESPNcricinfo, he has bowled 472.1 overs and has conceded 1,330 runs.
Meanwhile, his best figures in an innings are worth 6/45 while his best match figures are 9/91.
The 2024 ICC Men's Test Cricketer of the Year also boasts three five-wicket hauls.
Notably, Bumrah bagged a staggering 71 scalps in 2024 across 26 innings.
Stats
A look at the star pacer's overall Test numbers
Since his debut in 2018, Bumrah has been a vital cog in the Indian team across formats.
Meanwhile, in 45 Tests, he boasts 205 scalps at an average of 19.40.
He also owns 345 maidens across 86 innings alongside 13 five-wicket hauls. Bumrah's best innings figures is worth 6/27, while his best match figures are 9/86.
Notably, 158 of his scalps have come in away Tests at 19.47 across 32 Tests.
Injury
Bumrah's back injury troubled him in tour of Australia
Bumrah could not bowl in the second innings of the 5th Test match at the SCG against Australia in early-January.
He eventually finished as the highest wicket-taker of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.
Bumrah had a "stress reaction" in his back, which required up to five weeks of rest. Notably, Bumrah underwent fitness assessment at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.
The pacer was then ruled out of the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy and also missed a couple of games for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025.