What's the story

Former India coach, Ravi Shastri, has emphasized on managing star pacer Jasprit Bumrah's workload in the upcoming five-match Test series in England.

Shastri's advice comes after Bumrah's stellar performance in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, where he took 32 wickets across five Tests against Australia.

However, a back injury forced him to miss out on both the England tour of India and Champions Trophy.

Here's more.