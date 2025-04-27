What's the story

Former Indian cricketer Anil Kumble has extended strategic advice to the struggling defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL 2025.

He feels that the team's inconsistent performance stems from their inability to identify their ideal lineup.

Despite a recent washout against Punjab Kings, which gave them an extra point, KKR's position remains precarious with just seven points from nine matches.

KKR have also been struggling with a misfiring middle order.

