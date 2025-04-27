Anil Kumble wants KKR to promote Venkatesh Iyer in batting
What's the story
Former Indian cricketer Anil Kumble has extended strategic advice to the struggling defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL 2025.
He feels that the team's inconsistent performance stems from their inability to identify their ideal lineup.
Despite a recent washout against Punjab Kings, which gave them an extra point, KKR's position remains precarious with just seven points from nine matches.
KKR have also been struggling with a misfiring middle order.
Here are more details.
Performance analysis
Kumble highlights underperformance as key issue
In his analysis on ESPNcricinfo's Time Out show, Kumble stressed that the team's present woes aren't because of a drastic change in personnel.
He noted that although Quinton de Kock has replaced Phil Salt, both players have similar destructive capabilities.
"[Rahmanullah] Gurbaz was there last year - he came in for Phil Salt [for the playoffs] and did really well," he added.
"Instead of Shreyas Iyer, you have Ajinkya Rahane as captain," he further added.
Strategic shift
Kumble's strategy for KKR: Promote Venkatesh Iyer
Kumble also proposed a major change to strengthen KKR's performance by promoting Venkatesh Iyer up the order.
He advised that Iyer should open the innings with Sunil Narine, and an Indian wicketkeeper could be brought into the mix.
"They had an opportunity in this game to move Venky right up the order [vs PBKS]. Open the batting with Sunil Narine and then bring in an Indian wicketkeeper," Kumble said.
This tactical move is likely to bolster KKR's batting and performance.
Numbers
A look at Iyer's 2024 and current season numbers
In KKR's IPL 2024 win, according to ESPNcricinfo, Iyer had an explosive powerplay strike rate of 220.
This season, batting lower down at No. 4 or 5, he has played only six innings, scoring 135 runs at an average of 22.50 and a strike rate of 139.17.
Meanwhile, his standout performance remains a blistering 60 off 29 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), his only significant contribution so far.
Overall, he owns 1461 runs in 60 matches at 30.44.
Table
KKR's upcoming fixtures and position on points table
As noted, KKR currently sit in seventh position with seven points from nine games.
They have recorded three wins, five losses, and one match against PBKS was washed out, earning them a single point.
Their net run rate stands at +0.212.
Meanwhile, KKR's next match is against Delhi Capitals (DC) away on April 29, followed by home fixtures against Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK), then away games against SRH and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).
Woes
KKR have struggled in opening this season
KKR have used the likes of Sunil Narine, Quinton de Kock, and Rahmanullah Gurbaz as openers.
Additionally, Moeen Ali played a game as an opener when Narine missed due to illness.
Narine and de Kock opened for the six of the first seven games before Gurbaz came in to replace de Kock.
Narine has 151 runs in eight innings at 21.57, while de Kock scored only 143 runs in seven innings, including a 97*.
Gurbaz has two runs in two games (1 and 1*), Moeen scored a 12-ball 5 in his lone outing as an opener.
Opener
Iyer owns over 550 runs for KKR as an opener
Promoting Iyer up the order could bring something new to KKR, who have failed to use him well.
According to ESPNcricinfo, Iyer has scored 556 runs in 22 IPL matches as an opener, averaging 27.80 with a strike rate of 122.19.
His record includes five fifties, two unbeaten innings, and a highest score of 67.