What's the story

Punjab Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 31 of IPL 2025 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur.

In an anti-climax, the Kings successfully defended 111 after being bowled out. KKR, who suffered early blows, were cruising at 62/2.

However, Yuzvendra Chahal and Marco Jansen turned the match upside down.

Here's how the Impact Players fared.