IPL 2025, PBKS beat KKR: How the Impact Players fared
What's the story
Punjab Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 31 of IPL 2025 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur.
In an anti-climax, the Kings successfully defended 111 after being bowled out. KKR, who suffered early blows, were cruising at 62/2.
However, Yuzvendra Chahal and Marco Jansen turned the match upside down.
Here's how the Impact Players fared.
PBKS
Suryansh Shedge tanks for PBKS
Opting to bat, PBKS had a 39-run opening stand between Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh. However, a collapse reduced them to 5/74 in no time.
In order to extend their batting, PBKS subbed out Prabhsimran and included Suryansh Shedge as an Impact Player.
However, he managed a run-a-ball 4 before falling to Sunil Narine. This brought PBKS down to 80/7.
KKR
Angkrish Raghuvanshi shines but to no avail
On the other hand, KKR suffered turbulence early on, having lost Quinton de Kock and Narine. This reduced them to 7/2.
However, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, who came in as an Impact Player, launched a counter-attack. The Indian batter replaced Varun Chakravarthy.
While Raghuvanshi slammed a 28-ball 37 (5 fours and 1 six), Rahane (17) assisted him.
However, KKR eventually lost by 16 runs.