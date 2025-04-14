What's the story

Tilak Varma, a key player for Mumbai Indians (MI), has defended the team's decision to retire him out during an IPL 2025 match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

Despite being retired out on 25 runs off 23 balls with MI needing 24 runs from the last seven balls, Varma didn't view this negatively.

He was replaced by Mitchell Santner who scored an unbeaten two runs off two balls as MI lost by 12 runs.