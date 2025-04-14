Tilak Varma reflects on MI's decision to retire him out
What's the story
Tilak Varma, a key player for Mumbai Indians (MI), has defended the team's decision to retire him out during an IPL 2025 match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).
Despite being retired out on 25 runs off 23 balls with MI needing 24 runs from the last seven balls, Varma didn't view this negatively.
He was replaced by Mitchell Santner who scored an unbeaten two runs off two balls as MI lost by 12 runs.
Player response
Varma's positive outlook on MI's decision
After his match-winning 59 off 33 against Delhi Capitals (DC) on Sunday, Varma addressed the decision to retire him out against LSG.
He stressed he understood it was done for the team's benefit and decided to look at it positively.
"I was just thinking that they have taken the decision for the team's purpose," he said, adding, "So I was taking in the positive way and didn't take it in a negative way."
Player comeback
Varma's performance post-retirement decision
Since the controversial decision to retire him out, Varma has made a sensational return.
He scored half-centuries in back-to-back matches against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and DC.
In his 56-run innings off just 29 balls against RCB, he smashed four fours and four sixes, assisting MI in chasing down a target of 222 runs but missed it by 13 runs.
Player statistics
Varma's current standing in IPL 2025
In IPL 2025, Varma is the second-highest run-scorer for MI, having scored 210 runs from five innings at an average of 42 and a strike rate of 143.83.
Following their recent 12-run victory against DC, MI have climbed to the seventh spot on the points table with two wins from six matches and four points to their name.