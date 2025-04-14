What's the story

Delhi Capitals's skipper Axar Patel has been fined ₹12 lakh by the Indian Premier League (IPL) for not maintaining the required over rate.

The fine was levied after the April 13 match where Delhi Capitals lost to Mumbai Indians by 12 runs at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

This is the first offense of this nature for both Axar Patel and his side this season.