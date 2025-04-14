IPL 2025: Axar Patel fined ₹12 lakh for slow over-rate
What's the story
Delhi Capitals's skipper Axar Patel has been fined ₹12 lakh by the Indian Premier League (IPL) for not maintaining the required over rate.
The fine was levied after the April 13 match where Delhi Capitals lost to Mumbai Indians by 12 runs at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.
This is the first offense of this nature for both Axar Patel and his side this season.
Rule changes
BCCI's revised rules on over-rate violations
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently relaxed the rules for over-rate violations.
Earlier, a third offense would have resulted in a one-match suspension for the captain. However, the rule has been scrapped now.
The fine imposed on Patel is in accordance with Article 2.22 of IPL's Code of Conduct which deals with minimum over-rate offenses.
Captain fines
Other captains penalized for slow over-rate
Notably, Patel isn't the only one to be penalized for slow over-rate violations this season.
Other captains who have been fined so far include Rajasthan Royals's Sanju Samson, Mumbai Indians's Hardik Pandya, Lucknow Super Giants's Rishabh Pant, and Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Rajat Patidar.
The fines underline a growing concern within the league about maintaining an efficient pace during matches.
Result
MI hand DC their maiden defeat of IPL 2025
Meanwhile, the game saw DC suffer their maiden defeat this season after four wins on the bounce. MI posted 205/5 in 20 overs. Tilak Varma scored 59 runs.
In response, DC were on the front foot with Karun Nair (89) going strong.
However, his dismissal forced a comeback from MI, who sealed the deal.
Karn Sharma took three wickets.