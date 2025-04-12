Head smashed a fluent 66 from 37 balls. He hit nine fours and three sixes. He has raced to 214 runs from six matches this season at 35.66. This was his 2nd fifty.

Overall in the IPL, he has scored 986 runs at 36.51. This was his 7th IPL fifty. He also owns a ton. He has raced to 49 sixes.