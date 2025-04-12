Travis Head shines with 66-run knock versus PBKS: Key stats
What's the story
Sunrisers Hyderabad completed a memorable run-chase in Match 27 of the IPL 2025 season on Saturday.
The match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad, saw Punjab Kings score a mammoth 245/6 in 20 overs.
SRH openers Travis Head and Abhishek then added 171 runs.
SRH scored 247/2 to pick up their 2nd win of the IPL 2025 season.
We decode Head's performance.
Stats
7th IPL fifty for Head
Head smashed a fluent 66 from 37 balls. He hit nine fours and three sixes. He has raced to 214 runs from six matches this season at 35.66. This was his 2nd fifty.
Overall in the IPL, he has scored 986 runs at 36.51. This was his 7th IPL fifty. He also owns a ton. He has raced to 49 sixes.
Do you know?
2nd-highest opening stand between Abhishek and Head for SRH
Abhishek and Head's 171-run stand is now the 2nd-highest opening partnership for SRH in IPL history. This is after the 185 runs added between Jonny Bairstow and David Warner against RCB in IPL 2019.
Knock
Head gets to a 31-ball fifty
Head and Abhishek added 83 runs for the 1st wicket. The latter took the initiative and smacked 49 runs from 18 balls. Head scored 28 runs from 19 balls.
Abhishek got to his fifty off 19 balls as the duo's authority continued.
In the 9th over, Head smashed Glenn Maxwell for two sixes. He got to his fifty in the 11th over (31 balls).
Information
Chahal ends Head's stay
In the 13th over, Yuzvendra Chahal was smashed for a six by Head before the former dismissed him off the next ball. Head went for another biggie and was caught by Maxwell in the deep.