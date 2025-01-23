Abhishek Sharma hails Varun Chakravarthy as 'game-changer' for Team India
What's the story
Abhishek Sharma, the star of India's recent seven-wicket triumph over England in the T20I series opener, has praised mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy for his pivotal role in the team's victory.
Despite his own impressive performance, Sharma attributed much of the success to Chakravarthy's strategic gameplay.
Additionally, he highlighted that Chakravarthy, who returned with 3/23 in his four-over spell, has been a significant asset to the team since his return.
Game changer
Chakravarthy's crucial over shifts momentum in India's favor
Chakravarthy delivered a match-defining over, dismissing Harry Brook and Liam Livingstone in just three balls.
Meanwhile, his breakthrough shifted the momentum in India's favor, allowing rest of the Indian bowlers to capitalize on England's collapse and limit them to a modest total of 132/10.
"If you look at the last few series, Varun has been our game-changer. In T20 cricket, where good batting conditions are common, having a bowler you can rely on is crucial," Sharma said after the game.
Leadership impact
Sharma credits team leadership for his performance
Sharma, who dazzled with a match-winning 79 off 34 balls, expressed gratitude to coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Suryakumar Yadav for their unwavering belief in him.
Additionally, he also credited their encouragement for keeping his confidence intact, even after underwhelming performances in earlier innings.
Sharma emphasized that this supportive environment played a significant role in his standout performance against England.
Mindset influence
Sharma's fearless approach influenced by IPL stint
Sharma attributed his fearless batting approach to his stint with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the IPL, where he was encouraged to play with freedom.
He stated that he carried that mindset into his role with the Indian team, crediting mentors like Yuvraj Singh, Brian Lara, Daniel Vettori, and Gambhir for shaping his batting style.
Training strategy
Sharma's training regimen and shot selection strategy
Sharma revealed his training regimen includes facing bowlers who can replicate match scenarios, a strategy he finds useful in gearing up for tournaments.
Meanwhile, he also credited batting coach Sitanshu Kotak and Abhishek Nayar for their contribution in this aspect of his preparation.
When talking about shot selection, Sharma said his approach is simple - to watch the ball and react accordingly.