Abhishek Sharma, the star of India's recent seven-wicket triumph over England in the T20I series opener, has praised mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy for his pivotal role in the team's victory.

Despite his own impressive performance, Sharma attributed much of the success to Chakravarthy's strategic gameplay.

Additionally, he highlighted that Chakravarthy, who returned with 3/23 in his four-over spell, has been a significant asset to the team since his return.