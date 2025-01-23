What's the story

Madhya Pradesh all-rounder and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) player Venkatesh Iyer sustained an ankle injury during the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match against Kerala.

The incident took place at the St Xavier's College Ground in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday.

Iyer was batting when he twisted his ankle after facing just three deliveries.

Although the severity of his injury is yet unknown it has raised concerns among KKR fans ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season.