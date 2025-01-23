Venkatesh Iyer suffers ankle injury, raises concerns for KKR
What's the story
Madhya Pradesh all-rounder and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) player Venkatesh Iyer sustained an ankle injury during the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match against Kerala.
The incident took place at the St Xavier's College Ground in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday.
Iyer was batting when he twisted his ankle after facing just three deliveries.
Although the severity of his injury is yet unknown it has raised concerns among KKR fans ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season.
Match details
Iyer's injury occurred during crucial innings
Iyer came to bat when his team was reeling at 49/4 in 17.2 overs.
However, his time on the field was cut short due to the unfortunate incident.
Additionally, after twisting his ankle, Iyer looked to be in severe pain and immediately fell on the pitch.
He was quickly attended to by the team's physio before being helped off the field, retiring hurt from the innings.
Notably, the southpaw was batting on 42 when he had to leave.
IPL implications
Iyer's injury sparks concern ahead of IPL 2025
After the incident, Iyer was spotted in the dugout with one pad on and his injured leg resting on a chair.
This image has concerned KKR fans, as Iyer was bought for ₹23.75 crore in the IPL 2025 mega auction.
Iyer had an outstanding 2024 season, scoring 370 runs in 15 matches at an average of 46.25 and a strike rate of 158.79, including four fifties.
Hence, his absence could hurt the defending champions massively in the upcoming season.
Stats
A look Iyer's First-Class numbers
The all-rounder came into this match with 27 First-Class caps under his belt. Meanwhile, he has amassed 1,578 runs at an average of 36-plus
Additionally, he also has a strike rate of 67.99 including two hundreds and 11 fifties while boasting a high score of 174.
Overall, he also owns 15 wickets at an average of 33.06 and the best bowling figures of 3/28.