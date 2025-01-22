Jaiswal named in next 'Fab Four' by Hussain, Atherton
What's the story
Former England cricket team captains Nasser Hussain and Michael Atherton have picked Indian cricketer Yashasvi Jaiswal in their future 'Fab Four' of cricket.
The term 'Fab Four,' was first coined by the late Martin Crowe in 2013 to acknowledge extraordinary batters - Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, Joe Root, and Kane Williamson.
Now, Hussain and Atherton have picked their choices for the coming years.
Here's whom they picked and why.
Consistent selections
Jaiswal and Brook: The unanimous choices for future 'Fab Four'
However, both Hussain and Atherton agreed on two players for their future 'Fab Four' - India's Yashasvi Jaiswal and England's Harry Brook.
Their other picks, however, were different. Hussain picked Pakistan's Saim Ayub and Australia's Travis Head, while Atherton went with Sri Lanka's Kamindu Mendis and New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra.
Meanwhile, this difference in picks only highlights the varied talent in international cricket today.
Strategic choice
Hussain's justification for choosing Ayub
Defending his selection of Ayub despite his recent injury, Hussain said, "Saim Ayub's just had this injury and it's not sure whether he'll be fit for the Champions Trophy, but he could be a dynamic player at the top of the order for Pakistan across all formats."
Meanwhile, this statement highlights Hussain's confidence in Ayub's ability to make a big difference for Pakistan across formats.
Stellar performances
How these youngsters fared in 2024?
In 2024, all six players picked by Hussain and Atherton were in phenomenal form across formats.
Meanwhile, Jaiswal topped the lot with 1,771 runs at an average of 52.08, including three tons and 11 fifties across 23 matches.
Additionally, Brook closely followed him with 1,575 runs at an average of 58.33 while also scoring five tons, and six fifties in the calendar year across 27 matches.
Impressive stats
Mendis, Head, Ayub and Ravindra's 2024 performance
Mendis was next with 1,458 runs at an average of 47.03, smashing five centuries and as many half-centuries.
Head and Ayub followed with 1,399 and 1,254 runs respectively while combining for seven centuries and 10 half-centuries.
Ravindra finished the year with 1,079 runs inclusive of two centuries and five half-centuries.
Notably, these statistics further validate the former England captains' selections for the future 'Fab Four.'