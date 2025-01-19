BCCI's new policy: No personal vehicles for Indian cricketers
What's the story
In a first, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has banned personal vehicles for the national cricket team.
The order is part of a detailed 10-point guideline sent by the BCCI to all state associations hosting the upcoming India-England series.
The series starts with the first T20I at Eden Gardens on January 22, and will feature five T20Is and three ODIs.
Compliance
CAB aligns with BCCI's guidelines
The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) has also confirmed its adherence to the BCCI's new policy.
CAB President Snehasish Ganguly told PTI, no separate transportation has been arranged for individual players, as per the guidelines.
Instead, a team bus will be used for all squad members.
This is a major departure from the past when senior cricketers often used personal vehicles for stadium commutes.
Team spirit
BCCI's policy aims to foster team unity
The BCCI's policy stresses that the entire squad should travel together for training and matches.
This rule was introduced after a review meeting regarding India's recent performance in Test cricket.
The meeting was attended by key figures including head coach Gautam Gambhir, ODI captain Rohit Sharma, chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar, and BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia.
Travel exceptions
Exceptions to BCCI's travel policy
The BCCI's policy has exceptions, allowing players to travel separately if they get pre-approval from the head coach or head selector.
However, all players must stay at the ground until the entire training session/match ends.
This rule is aimed to "ensure commitment and foster a strong work ethic within the team," the policy document stated.
Domestic participation
BCCI's policy mandates domestic cricket participation
The BCCI's policy also states that players need to play domestic cricket.
This was stressed by Rohit Sharma at a press conference in Mumbai.
At the same event, Agarkar stressed these new policies aren't punishments but rules to be followed while representing the national team.
The Indian contingent has already started following these new rules, arriving together at Eden Gardens in a team bus for their first training session.