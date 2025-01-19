Neeraj Chopra announces marriage, shares heartfelt message: Details here
What's the story
Two-time Olympic medalist Neeraj Chopra has announced his marriage on social media.
The javelin star took to social media to share the news with a touching message, "Grateful for every blessing that brought us to this moment together. Bound by love, happily ever after."
He also revealed the name of his bride as Himani in his post.
Here's more.
Upcoming event
Chopra to headline Continental Tour javelin-only competition
Along with his personal news, Chopra also shared updates about his professional commitments.
He will headline a Continental Tour javelin-only competition in India in May. The event will be aimed at attracting top male and female javelin throwers from across the world, marking a first-of-its-kind occurrence on Indian soil.
However, details about the venue and participating athletes are yet to be revealed.
Athlete's aspiration
Chopra's dream to host world-class javelin competition in India
Chopra said it has always been his dream to bring a world-class javelin competition to India.
"With the help of JSW Sports and the Athletics Federation of India, we are making this happen," he said.
He added that he is sure that both his fellow athletes and fans will make it an unforgettable experience during this event.
Future plans
Chopra and JSW Sports aim for annual global event
Chopra, along with JSW Sports, wants to make the javelin competition an annual affair on the global athletics calendar.
They also want to add more track and field disciplines in the future editions of this meeting.
This is all a part of their larger plan to put India on the international athletics map.
Twitter Post
जीवन के नए अध्याय की शुरुआत अपने परिवार के साथ की। 🙏— Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) January 19, 2025
Olympics
Chopra is a two-time Olympic medalist
Chopra had clinched the silver medal in men's javelin throw final at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Chopra came into the 2024 Paris Games on the back of a gold medal win at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
Notably, Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem clocked a throw of 92.97m which is now an Olympic record. Peters Anderson of Grenada claimed the bronze clocking a throw of 88.54m.